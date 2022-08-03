Wi-Fi extender vs access point: is a WAP or a range extender best for you?

Distinguishing between Wi-Fi extenders and wireless access points (WAPs) will make your choice easier if you’re unsure about which network device is the best solution for you. Network devices can be confusing to most people, even folks with a basic understanding of how networks work. Many of them are very similar, after all, and unless you dig deeper, many seem very similar in purpose.

Luckily, while both these aforementioned devices are meant to cover areas that are out of the main router’s reach, there are clear differences between a Wi-Fi extender (also called range extenders) and a wireless access point . Before we get into the specifics, let’s define each device first.

A range extender, as its name implies, extends the reach of your router ’s signal. It does so by duplicating then rebroadcasting it, effectively expanding your network’s coverage to the dead spots in your space. Often - though not always - a Wi-Fi extender creates a new network name in order to do so.

An access point, on the other hand, extends the reach of your router’s signal by creating its own wireless local area network (WLAN). This allows it to not only expand coverage but also offer a robust network within its area of coverage.

With that in mind, let’s get into the specifics to help you understand these devices better.

Wi-Fi extenders vs access points: Cost

Both network devices sit at a very similar price range

Budget extenders and access points cost under $100/£100

Expensive options can cost over $300/£300

Wi-Fi extenders and access points are similar in cost. That is, there are Wi-FI extenders and access points that are under $100/£100, and there are over $300/£300 options as well. Price wouldn’t be a factor in your decision to go for one over the other anyway as these two types of devices are meant for different network issues.

If you do have your mind set on a Wi-Fi extender, you can enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with the affordable TP-Link RE605X WiFi 6 or more advanced features like seamless roaming with a pricier option like the Netgear Nighthawk X6S.

If you’ve decided on an access point, on the other hand, you’ll find a great budget performer in the TP-Link TL-WA1201, which comes with MU-MIMO technology. Meanwhile, the Zyxel Nebula WiFi 6 is a premium, more robust option that offers support for six simultaneous streams, four of which are over 5GHz.

Winner: Tie

TP-Link RE605X WiFi 6 Range Extender Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Expand the range of your network For Affordable

Works with any router

Simple set-up Against Only dual-band support

Only 1800Mbps speed Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 $262.37 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Wi-Fi extender that provides best-in-class performance For Easy to set up

High speed connection Against Not cheap Zyxel WAX630S $405.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) A capable business access point with cloud management For Six streams

2.5GbE LAN Against Overpriced

No PoE injector included

Wi-Fi extenders vs access points: Setup

Wi-Fi extenders connect wirelessly to your router

Access points need an Ethernet connection

One big difference that separates a range extender from an access point is how they connect with the main router. A Wi-Fi extender connects to your existing router wirelessly in order to expand its range. Setting one up is easy, especially since most come with an app that guides you through the process. You just need to make sure that you find a strategic spot for it to make sure that it’s completely covering that dead spot.

Meanwhile, an access point typically uses a wired connection. It connects to a router via an Ethernet cable (or a switch) for a more solid signal then transmits it wirelessly into its area of coverage. This means that you have to strategize its placement so that the Ethernet cable can reach both the router and the access point while running along your walls cleanly, and so that, at the same time, you can maximize its coverage. Depending on your setup, you might even have to run that cable through the ceiling.

Once you’ve taken care of the cable and placement, however, setting up the access point itself is usually easy. Some of them take less than 10 minutes of your time to get up and running.

Winner: Wi-Fi extenders

Wi-Fi extenders vs access points: Performance

Wi-Fi extender degrades network quality

An access point serves as a central transmitter

A Wi-Fi extender acts as a bridge between your router and the devices that are outside of its reach, simply retransmitting your router’s signal beyond its range. An access point doesn’t just act as a bridge; it takes your router’s signal via Ethernet connect, creates its own wireless local area network (WLAN), and serves as the central transmitter within its area of coverage.

That allows an access point to deliver a faster and more robust network performance than a range extender. Wi-Fi extenders may have evolved from their humble beginnings, but many of them still only deliver a percentage of that network quality. However, access points tend to deliver the same performance as the main router.

What’s more, even the best Wi-Fi extenders are limited to the number of devices they can support, typically up to 20 simultaneous connections. Access points aren’t as limited, many supporting up to 60 devices at the same time.

Winner: Access points

Wi-Fi extenders vs access points: Which is best for you?

While it’s true that an access point is a much more reliable and solid solution to cover your home or office’s dead spots and coverage-free areas, it’s not always going to be the best solution. Especially since there’s a bit more physical setup involved, it might not be worth it if you’re only trying to cover a small space or a low-traffic area.

For such situations, a range extender should serve you well – although if you live in a big house or have a medium-sized office space, you might want to think about the benefits of Wi-Fi extenders vs mesh routers , as it might be time to upgrade to a mesh router instead.

If you’ve got a larger area that isn't within your network’s range, and it’s a high-traffic one – meaning that it serves more than 20 devices at any given time, like a hotel lobby or the reception area in an office building – it’s wise to invest in a wireless access point instead.