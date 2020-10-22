Fake GPS for Pokémon Go: how to spoof your location with a VPN

Almost five years in to its life and Pokémon Go continues to be an obsession of millions of players around the world. If you're among that number, but have exhausted all your local streets and hangouts, then it may be time to level up and see how getting a fake GPS for Pokémon Go can help you pick up bigger and better beasts.

In essence, changing - or 'spoofing' - your location with an app such as a VPN will open up a world of new cities and streets for you to virtually explore. Let's face it... what are the chances that there's a Lucario just loitering in your location? And a Mewtwo is hardly just going to fall into your lap.

Luckily, using a fake GPS with Pokémon Go is ridiculously easy to do and you can be enjoying the benefit of PokéStops on the other side of the world in next to no time. Keep reading to understand how to get started and which VPN is the best for helping you catch them all!

How can a VPN help you get a fake GPS

What is a VPN, we hear you ask? In short, it's a simple app that you can get for your phone that not only keeps you secure and anonymous online (handy when you're using public Wi-Fi or cellular data), but also allows you to change your IP address and appear like you're somewhere else in the world entirely.

But not all VPNs let you change your GPS, too. In fact, there's only one premium app that has this function integrated.

Surfshark is an excellent, affordable VPN with fake GPS.

Most top VPNs can be teamed up with a third-party app to help you get a fake GPS location, but Surfshark does it all within the service itself - it's right there in the options on your Android app. Surfshark is an all-round ace VPN, too, and comes in at a bargain less than $2.50/£2/$AU3.50 per month.

View Deal

How to use Surfshark to spoof your location

Once you've signed up for Surfshark - and we'd seriously recommend doing so through the site rather than the Play Store, so you can ensure you get the cheapest price - download the app to your Android.

Then head to the 'Settings' menu in the app and then straight to 'Advanced'. Hit the 'Override GPS location' toggle and then go through to your handset's settings when prompted. In your phone settings, go to 'About phone' and then tap 'Build number' a few times (and potentially enter your password) until it tells you you're in developer mode.

Head back to the Surfshark app and 'Open settings'. Scroll to find 'Select mock location app' and then choose 'Surfshark' from the options. Back to the Surfshark app and you should be told that the setup is complete.

Now, when you choose a VPN server location from Surfshark, it will automatically spoof your GPS, too.

The above steps may sound complicated, but they're really not if you follow them closely. And they're certainly easier than trying to set up a fake GPS in collaboration with another VPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get a fake GPS for Pokémon Go with other VPNs

If you already have an Android VPN and you don't fancy splashing out on a new one just for Pokémon catching (we can't say we blame you), then you really don't need to.

But things do become a bit more complicated as you'll have to team it up with a third-party fake GPS app. There are lots of choices out there on the Play Store, with both paid-for and free options to pick from.

Once you've got that sorted, we'd point you in the direction of your VPN's online support services or, if you've chosen your VPN well (hopefully via our dedicated guide to the best VPN), get in contact with its customer support live chat and they should be able to guide you through the process for spoofing your GPS.

Other top VPNs for a Pokémon Go fake GPS

NordVPN - fake GPS from the world's biggest VPN

Pushing ExpressVPN hard to our top spot is NordVPN. It plays an excellent security game and is also really easy to operate (although its Android app could do with a facelift). Again, there's loads of online and live chat support available to help you on your way to a fake GPS.

View Deal

Hotspot Shield - trusted VPN with amazing performance

Hotspot Shield prides itself on having some of the fastest connections on record - handy if you're planning some Pokémon catching in a far-out location. It even has online advice on getting a fake GPS for Pokémon Go on iPhone...

View Deal

Fake GPS for Pokémon Go on iPhone

We've talked above about how easy it is to get a fake GPS on Android and its uses, and maybe you're an iPhone user wondering why we aren't discussing iOS.

Frankly speaking, Apple has made spoofing your location on iPhone incredibly difficult. The App Store doesn't really deliver on effective fake GPS apps and you generally have to resort to either jailbreaking your iPhone or picking up an individual device that you'd plug in to your smartphone. So only dedicated Pokémon hunters need apply!

Read more: