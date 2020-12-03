ZoogVPN review

ZoogVPN was a true discovery for us, with an offering that matches even some of the industry’s biggest names while being available at the lowest prices on the market or even for free. It may not have the biggest server network but its platform is capable of unblocking all sorts of geographically restricted services, while allowing as much torrenting as you want.

It isn’t clear where the inspiration for its name came from, but one thing is for certain - ZoogVPN is an excellent VPN service that offers a lot for its low prices.

This anonymity platform provides access to as many as 20 local Netflix libraries and other popular VOD services, supports torrenting, and has a very generous free plan. It may not have dozens of advanced features or more than 50 servers but this doesn’t affect its performance, at least not when it comes to those close to the user’s physical location.

Price

ZoogVPN has one of the best free plans we’ve witnessed so far, allowing you to use the service out on one device, although you can use it only on three servers - UK, US, and Australia, and you can’t spend more than 10GB during a month. You can earn more data if you refer your friends. This option doesn’t have all the features of the premium version and only deploys the weaker 128-encryption but is still a very good way to get the gist of it.

As for the paid plans, there are three. The shortest is the 1-month option at $9.99/month, followed by the 1-year subscription at $2.99, after which comes the 2-year commitment at the price of $1.87/per month, making ZoogVPN one of the cheapest VPN services we’ve seen in the business. Stick around on the website for a bit longer, and you’ll get a fourth option offered to you via live chat - a 3-year deal at only $1.39/month. Regardless of the plan, you’ll be able to run this VPN on up to 5 devices at the same time.

Payments are accepted via credit/debit cards, PayPal, Bitcoin, Paymentwall, JCB, and UnionPay. All the pricing plans are covered by a 7-day money-back guarantee for first-time customers, as long as you’ve used less than 2GB of data through the VPN and have tried to resolve any technical issues with the customer service. As for renewals, the money-back guarantee is three days. Also, make sure all the recurring payments are canceled via bank or PayPal as canceling the account itself won’t cancel the recurring payments.

Alternatives

Although ZoogVPN is a great VPN service, it lacks some qualities offered by the industry’s top platforms, including ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost, and Surfshark, all of which are more expensive but offer tons of features, thousands of servers, and more.

Streaming

If you decide to go for this VPN, you’ll be given access to many popular and less popular VOD services and channels that otherwise can’t be accessed in certain regions, including as many as 20 (!) Netflix libraries, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, RTE Player, ITV Hub, and others.

About the company

ZoogVPN is the product of a company called Zoog Services, headquartered in Germanou, Greece. The company has 1,000 IP addresses in 50 VPN locations and 26 countries across five continents, including in Russia, India, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Israel.

Privacy and encryption

To protect your privacy from data thieves, hackers, and other snoopers when using its platform, this VPN vendor uses the best-in-industry 256-bit encryption and 2048-bit hash key, as well as the usual list of protocols - OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, and SOCKS5. The platform also supports safe and anonymous torrenting, thanks to dozens of torrent-friendly servers.

As an additional level of protection, ZoogVPN allows you to turn on a kill switch on its desktop apps - a tool that terminates your Internet access in case the VPN connection is compromised, thus preventing anyone from ever learning your true IP address and location.

The Shadowing feature is another useful mechanism that enables connecting from censored networks in places like China, Iran, Turkey, UAE, and others. The company will also provide you with a Manual API IP to bypass ZoogVPN app blocks.

ZoogVPN considers its platform a “strictly zero logs VPN”, which means it doesn’t collect or keep any logs of your online activity, so it cannot provide them to third parties. In its privacy policy, the provider specifies what this includes - “the websites or apps the user visits, timestamps, user IP addresses, or user log-in/log-out sessions”. It only collects total data transferred on its servers as aggregated upload/download.

The provider keeps “a completely transparent Warrant Canary”, as the proof it doesn’t keep any logs. This doesn’t have the strength of an independent audit but it’s better than nothing.

Support

ZoogVPN has proprietary apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, FireTV, and AndroidTV. It can also be manually installed on other devices, including on Blackberry, Linux, Windows Phone, TV, routers (removing the limitation on the number of simultaneous connections), and more.

Its iOS app has been given 4.6 stars (out of 5) by 200 people and it was last updated on March 19, 2020. The Android app has been downloaded over 100,000 times and rated 3.7 by 937 users. It was last updated on the same day as its iOS app.

Should you get stuck anywhere, the provider has a very helpful website with a support center that includes answers to frequently asked questions, installation manuals, helpful articles, and other resources. If you’d rather talk to a customer support agent, you can do so 24/7 via live chat, email, or ticket.

Speed and experience

Automatically connecting to a server in the Netherlands took only a couple of seconds and gave us some very solid download speeds - 24Mbps on a 50Mbps testing connection. The UK server failed to connect the first time and then took a bit longer to connect (about 10 seconds) when it succeeded, delivering only 5.40Mbps.

We also tested the connection to a server in Washington, US, which was a bit slower than the Netherlands server (although expected, considering the distance), but still faster than the one in the UK, hailing 12.66Mbps. Switching between servers was a bit slower since we had to disconnect from the current VPN server before we could proceed with connecting to a different one.

Verdict

ZoogVPN is surprisingly good for a rather unknown provider. It will unblock all the geographically restricted content you like, let you share large files via P2P clients, and more, all under some of the lowest rates we’ve seen, or even for free (with some compromises). It may not have the biggest server network or a lot of features but if it keeps up the good work, it might come very close to the industry’s best performers such as ExpressVPN.