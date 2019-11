A competitively priced keyboard, but its compact style won't be to everyone's taste

We wanted to give the Hipercomm top marks, as it's tiny, yet packed with features.

However it won't be for everyone, as the cursor keys are kind of squidged up tight, and so take some getting used to. The brushed aluminium surround is a treat, as are the short-travel scissor-switch keys, and the row of media keys along the top is handy.

All in all, a sweet little keyboard. And hey - it's £20. Bargain!