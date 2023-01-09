Lofree 1% Transparent keyboard review: the mechanical keyboard of your dreams

Attractive keyboards are no longer just novelties, and the Lofree 1% Transparent is proof. This stunner of a keeb, which Lofree has painstakingly designed, delivers great performance, a comfortable, satisfying experience, and that glorious thocky sound of an impressive pre-lubed linear switch.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Lofree 1% Transparent: One-minute review

We’ll never love another keyboard again. No, wait! We take that back. There are many amazing keyboards out there, and this reviewer, for one, will probably continue collecting them the rest of her life. But, if you’re more of a one-keyboard kind of person, the Lofree 1% Transparent might be just the one for you.

This aptly-named mechanical keyboard is a love-at-first-sight kind of keeb. It’s an absolute stunner, with a sleek and sophisticated transparent design, and it only gets better when you start using it, thanks to its pre-lubed Kailh Jellyfish switches, dual connectivity, and decent battery life.

It’s on the expensive side – much more so than most of the other enthusiast keyboards we’ve tested or owned – but it’s worth every penny. The Lofree 1% Transparent is a gorgeous mechanical keyboard that delivers an elevated experience, so much so that we actually look forward to starting our day because we get to type on it. No, really.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Lofree 1% Transparent: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $219 / £181 (about AU$320)

$219 / £181 (about AU$320) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Lofree 1% Transparent: SPECS Layout: 65%

Switch: Pre-lubed Kailh Jellyfish switches

Programmable keys:

Interface: Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C

Dimensions: 306 x 144 x 30.6 mm

RGB or backlighting: 7 white LED backlit effects

There aren’t a lot of keyboards around the Lofree 1% Transparent's price point, and at $219 / £181 (about AU$320) we’d definitely put it in the high-end category. Yes, it’s an expensive one. However, we think it’s worth the price, considering its solid build, its thoughtful and gorgeous design, and the amazing typing performance it delivers.

If that’s too rich for your blood, there are many other excellent keyboards that can give you that satisfying linear-switch experience for less. The KiiBOOM Phantom 81, for example, is a great alternative, and has the same transparent look if you're a fan of that aesthetic.

Still, we recommend giving the Lofree 1% Transparent serious consideration, even if it’s more expensive than most keyboards on the shelves.

Value: 4.7 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Lofree 1% Transparent: Design

Compact, minimalist design

Transparent keycaps, switches and case

Seven white LED backlight effects

Lofree clearly put a lot of thought into designing the Lofree 1% Transparent mechanical keyboard, even tweaking its keycaps so that they look sophisticated and stylish, and utilizing durable, factory-lubed switches so that you’re getting a refined experience all around.

Before we dig deep into its design, let’s look at the basics. This keyboard is a fairly compact one with its 68-key layout, 306 x 144 x 30.6mm dimensions, and a relatively light weight. It’s not exactly the most travel-friendly, but it is portable enough to stuff in your backpack if you insist on taking it with you to work – and we think most users would want to.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

It’s also very well-made with premium materials, so it should survive transport, although we’d recommend purchasing a travel pouch to protect it from scratches; sadly, it doesn’t come with one, unlike Lofree’s Wanderfree mechanical keyboard (opens in new tab), which comes with its own suitcase. (We'll bring you a review of that keyboard soon).

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Lofree says the 1% Transparent is completely see-through, but that’s not exactly accurate. Only the keycaps, top case, and switches are clear, while the plate is solid white. And, although we haven’t opened the keyboard, we’re assuming that the switch pad, PCB board, and foam aren’t transparent either. Neither are its bottom case and inner case, which are shiny silver-chrome.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

We wish the clear top and chrome bottom cases didn't track fingerprints, but they do. And, if you’re anything like us, this might force you to constantly wipe the keyboard, especially if you’re constantly carrying it around. It's not a deal-breaker, however, and happily the keycaps are coated to keep fingerprints at bay.

Those keycaps might just be the Lofree 1% Transparent’s main attraction. The characters, which are nice and big, were pad-printed, which according to Lofree should ensure they don’t fade with use.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

What’s more, they’re hollow. Most keycaps have their mount shaft running through the middle, but Lofree found that to be an eyesore on its clear keycaps. So it lowered the mount shaft and came up with a press-and-fit lid that attaches the mount shaft to the keycaps.

This not only results in a cleaner, more elevated look, it presents an opportunity for customization. Take the lid off, fill that space up with tiny sequins or beads, and glitter, and you can spruce it up to match your mood or aesthetic. Just keep in mind that removing that lid of each keycap isn’t easy, so it takes a little bit of patience.

The keycaps are smooth, but each has a dip to help keep your fingers in place. Plus – and this may be due to their coating – unlike other smooth keycaps, you’ll feel your fingers somewhat sticking to the keycaps, although not in an unpleasant way as if they were greasy.

Because of the keyboard's minimalist nature, you’re not getting colorful RGB lighting here. Instead, you’re getting white LED backlighting, which we honestly think works better with the keyboard; it does add a bit of fun, with seven lighting effects that you can cycle through. You can also increase or decrease the brightness, or turn the backlighting off completely.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

As it offers both wired and wireless connectivity, as well as multi-platform compatibility, the Lofree 1% Transparent has two switches on its underside – one to switch it on and off, as well as to activate Bluetooth mode, and another to switch platforms (Windows/Android or Mac/iOS) for a more seamless workflow depending on the system you're on.

Design: 5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Lofree 1% Transparent: Performance

Both wired and wireless connection

Pre-lubed Kailh Jellyfish switches feel and sound amazing

Decent battery life

The Lofree 1% Transparent is a versatile keyboard, offering both wired and wireless connectivity. It comes with a USB Type-A to USB-C cable, which feels robust, if you’d rather not worry about battery life, and Bluetooth 5.1, which is reliable and lag-free, if you have limited USB ports.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Typing for long hours, as we know all too well, can be fatiguing. However, doing so on this mechanical keyboard is effortless, so much so we actually look forward to writing on it.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

That’s thanks to its clear, factory-lubed Kailh Jellyfish linear switches, which have a total travel of 4mm and an actuation force of 40gf. These switches not only feel super-smooth, they're also satisfying and effortless to type on, making them a genuine aid to productivity.

Better yet, because the switches are pre-lubed, this mechanical keyboard is actually quieter than others, delivering that nice thocky sound that most keyboard enthusiasts want. That also means it's office-friendly; the keys obviously aren't silent, but you won’t be driving your neighbors nuts with annoying clacking.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The battery life is decent. It’s a 2,000mAh power pack, and it gets you about 60 hours of typing time if you set its backlight to low brightness, so it should last you about a week before you need to charge it. We’ve had the backlight turned all the way up during testing, mostly because it looks so good, and we averaged about three working days before reaching for the charger.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy the Lofree 1% Transparent?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You want a mechanical keyboard

The Lofree 1% Transparent is one of the best mechanical keyboards we’ve ever tested. Plus, it’s compact and relatively light, which makes it travel-friendly.

You’re tired of the traditional keyboard look

Tired of that traditional keyboard look in black or light gray? This keyboard’s elevated and thoughtful transparent design is absolutely stunning.

You can't resist that thock sound

Thanks to its pre-lubed Kailh Jellyfish switches, the Lofree 1% Transparent offers a smooth and quiet typing experience that keyboard enthusiasts will love.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

The Lofree 1% Transparent is worth every penny, but it is still a little more expensive than more keyboards on the market. If you’re on a budget, you might prefer a cheaper alternative.

You need a hot-swappable keyboard

Especially if you’re a keyboard enthusiast, you might be disappointed that this isn’t a hot-swappable keyboard, which means you can’t switch out those switches.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) KiiBOOM Phantom 81

The KiiBOOM Phantom 81 is another impressive linear mechanical keyboard with a transparent design. It’s a lot heavier and a little bigger than the Lofree 1% Transparent, but it’s also a little cheaper. Read our full KiiBOOM Phantom 81 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Das Keyboard MacTigr

It's rare to find third-party keyboards for Macs, but if you're going to go that route, you might as well go all-in on a Das Keyboard, and the MacTigr is one of the most premium keyboards on the market. Read our full Das Keyboard MacTigr review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razer Pro Type

The Razer Pro Type is a solid wireless keyboard that provides an ice-white aesthetic and satisfying typing experience for both business and home office users. Check out our Razer Pro Type review (opens in new tab)

Lofree 1% Transparent: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value The Lofree 1% Transparent may be expensive, but it’s a stunning, premium-built mechanical keyboard that delivers in performance, making it worth every penny. 4.7 / 5 Design Its transparent design isn’t just gorgeous to look at, it’s also well thought out. Plus, it’s compact and relatively lightweight. 5 / 5 Performance The Lofree 1% Transparent feels and sounds great in use. Plus, its Bluetooth connection is reliable with no noticeable latency, and its battery life is decent. 5 / 5 Total It’s truly hard to find faults in the Lofree 1% Transparent. This is one of the best mechanical keyboards we’ve ever tested. 5 / 5

First reviewed January 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test