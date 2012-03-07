Subtle the SteelSeries Simraceway SRW-S1 Steering Wheel certainly isn't. Taking its cues more from the professional steering wheels found in Formula 1 cars than from your average Skoda, this wheel is awash with buttons and dials.

It's aimed at racing simulation enthusiasts rather than the more casual arcade racing games. This is why it comes with the free to play Simraceway racing sim, rather than Mario Kart or Destruction Derby.

The SteelSeries SRW-S1 Steering Wheel isn't attached to an axle or base. Instead you hold it out in front of you and steer. While this works fine, and the steering itself is very accurate, it doesn't feel quite as good as a fixed wheel that comes with haptic feedback.

Those subtle vibrations from other gaming wheels when you're nearing the edge of the road, or the resistance you feel when turning a wheel, all combine to make for a much more immersive and enjoyable experience - something the SteelSeries Simraceway SRW-S1 Steering Wheel lacks.

Verdict

The fact that it's not clamped to a desk does make it far more convenient, and the multiple buttons and dials - that can be used for racing games other than Simraceway - are excellent. But we feel that it misses out on being the ultimate gaming steering wheel due to lack of feedback.