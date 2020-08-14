You can now trade in old Amazon Echo speakers – and upgrade at a discount

Still using an old Amazon Echo smart speaker from 2017? Want to upgrade to a new model? Or maybe you've realized you don't need a multi-room setup of seven Echo Dots? Amazon will happily take working devices off your hands.

The online retail giant is extending its trade-in program to the UK, allowing shoppers to return Amazon-branded devices and receive a gift-card for use on the site, or a 25% discount when upgrading to a new model.

The program spans a host of Amazon devices across the ages, including Kindle E-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streaming sticks, and Amazon Echo speakers. Some of the newest Amazon models aren't included – say, the Echo Studio or Echo Buds – but there are still plenty of opportunities here to clear out old gadgets or refresh your current smart home setup.

How do I sign up?

You can head to the trade-in portal here, and make sure your model is included. If it is, you'll be asked whether it does "power on and work perfectly", and whether there are "any cracks or defects on the device" or if any relevant accessories are included. Amazon will also supply you with a shipping label to print out, meaning you won't be paying for the cost of postage.

You won't get a huge amount of cash for older models – the second-gen Fire TV nets you only £0.99 in store credit, while a Fire HD 10 tablet brings that amount up to £5.00. But it's well worth a look to see what you get.

Once the item is received by Amazon and its working condition reviewed – so Amazon can refurbish, resell, or recycle its parts – you'll receive a gift card for use on Amazon.co.uk, as well as 25% off an eligible product in the same category (say, a newer tablet).

Thankfully, it does look like these discounts apply to the latest iterations of these devices. If you trade in a Fire TV media player, you'll get 20% off the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K (usually £49.99), or Fire TV Cube (usually £109.99).