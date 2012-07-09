WIN! Tickets to Ibiza Rocks, courtesy of Sony, to see Chase & Status live!

Fed up with the British summer? Well why not get away from it all and enjoy the sun, sea and sounds of Chase & Status and Mark Ronson at Ibiza Rocks this August!

We've teamed up with Sony to celebrate the launch of the new Sony V55 headphones by giving one lucky TechRadar reader and a friend the chance to get away from it all with a trip to the party island, to dance the Iberian nights away with the best music Ibiza has to offer.

The winner and a guest must be available to fly out to Ibiza on Wednesday August 1 to enjoy an evening of tunes under the stars with Chase & Status at Ibiza Rocks, followed by a Friday night with Mark Ronson and Zane Lowe at W.A.R!, before flying back on Saturday August 4.

The prize includes:

A pair of the new Sony MDR-V55 headphones

Flights and accommodation at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel for the winner and a guest (fly out on Wednesday August 1 from London and return on Saturday June 4)

Hotel transfers

A pair of tickets to Ibiza Rocks on Wednesday August 1 (featuring Chase & Status)

Entry into Ibiza Rocks Official Afterparty at EsParadis on Wednesday August 1

A pair of tickets to W.A.R! (featuring Mark Ronson and Zane Lowe)

This competition is now closed. The winner is Mr Adam Darcy.