WIN! London 2012 branded binoculars: Nikon Sportstar EX 10x25

TechRadar has teamed up with Nikon to offer readers the chance to win one of three limited-edition branded Nikon Sportstar EX 10x25 binoculars.

As a licensee of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Nikon has produced a range of limited edition London 2012 branded binoculars, telescopes and laser rangefinder products. All products offer 10x magnification, so whether you're watching the sprint finish of the 100 metres final or spotting the winning swimmer in the freestyle event, Nikon's Sport Optics range gets you closer to the action.

Putting spectators in the centre of the action

The Sportstar EX 10x25 limited edition models are not only stylish and lightweight, but also offer 10x magnification. The 25mm objective lens and wide field-of-view provide bright, clear images even in low-light conditions making them essential kit for any Olympics spectator. The Sportstar EX 10x 25 is waterproof and fog-free, and has O-ring seals and nitrogen gas for added resistance to the elements.

Learn more about Nikon's range of limited edition London 2012 Sport Optics products here.

This competition is now closed. The winners are Mr Steve Thomas, Mrs Emma Reardon and Mr Jonathan Hitchcock.