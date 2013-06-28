TechRadar Deals of the Week: Samsung 43-inch F4500 plasma TV for £299

We have been patrolling the internet for tech bargains, and those of you looking for a quality flat panel TV at a bargain price need look no further. The Samsung 43-inch F4500 plasma TV is on offer at a pretty tasty price of only £299 from ebuyer.com.
This plasma TV offers an HD-ready (1024 x 768) resolution, 600Hz refresh rate as well as a Freeview tuner. It may not offer all the bells and whistles of the latest internet connected Full HD panels, but as it uses plasma screen tech you're sure to get a quality picture, and it won't leave you weeping into your wallet.
It is also packing two HDMI ports to connect a games console as well as your Blu-ray player or PC, and an upscaling engine to reduce the blocky artefacting you get from SD quality sources. All in all, a bargain flatscreen TV.
Our Reviews Editor James Rivington says: "£300 for a 43-inch plasma TV is a great deal - especially if you're looking to get as big a screen as possible for as little money. The HD-ready resolution might seem limiting, but at 43 inches you're only really on the very edge of full HD making a significant difference anyway. It's an excellent option for a second screen."
Another offer that caught our eye this week is the Sandisk Cruzer 32GB USB 2.0 Flash drive on sale at £10.99, from MyMemory.co.uk - a saving of 78 per cent. Perfect for backing up the family photos or carrying around your music collection.
If neither of these deals float your boat, then take a look at the other offers, from apps to cameras and games to iPods. Whatever you want, you can save some cash on your next tech purchase.
Tablets
- Archos Platinum 97 9.7-inch tablet | Was: £229.99 Now: £199.94 | Amazon
Screens
- Samsung 32-inch LED HD Smart TV | Now: £399.00 | John Lewis
- Sony Bravia 42-inch Smart LED TV | Was: £599.00 Now: £579.00 | Currys
- Toshiba 46-inch Full HD Freeview LED TV | Was: £449.99 Now: £399.99 | Argos
- Toshiba LED 55-inch Glasses-Free 3D Smart TV | Was: £3,999.00 Now: £2,999.00 | John Lewis
- Samsung F4500 43-inch Plasma TV | Was: £358.25 Now: £299.99 | Ebuyer
Components
- Leap Motion Controller for Mac or PC (Pre-order) | Now: £69.99 | Amazon
- Linksys Dual Band Wireless ADSL Router | Was: £90.00 Now: £69.99 | Currys
- Toshiba 2TB Stor.E Canvio External Hard Drive | Was: £81.75 Now: £59.99 | Ebuyer
- SanDisk 32GB Cruzer Edge USB Flash Drive | Was: £49.41 Now: £10.99 | My Memory
- Toshiba 3TB Internal Hard Drive | Was: £94.98 Now: £84.99 | Ebuyer
- Epson WorkForce Wireless All-in-One Printer | Now: £64.99 | Argos
- LG 22 Inch HDMI IPS Monitor | Was: £109.99 Now: £99.99 | Argos
Laptops and Desktops
- Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch Red Laptop | Was: £599.99 Now: £479.99 | Amazon
- Acer TM 15.6-inch Intel Dual Core 8GB RAM 750GB HDD Laptop | Was: £399.99 Now: £274.98 | Dabs Outlet vis Ebay
- Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop | Was: £799.99 Now: £599.00 | Amazon
- Zoostorm Desktop PC (8 GB RAM, 2TB Hard Drive) | Was: £349.98 Now: £329.99 | Ebuyer
- Lenovo Yoga 11-inch Convertible Laptop | Was: £699.99 Now: £399.95 | Amazon
- Fujitsu Lifebook AH532 Core i3 laptop for under £290 | Now: £290 | Amazon
Digital Cameras
- Nikon D3200 Digital SLR Camera with 2 Telephoto Lenses | Was: £529.99 Now: £449.00 | Currys
- Olympus VR-320 Digital Camera | Was: £129.99 Now: £57.99 | The Hut
- Panasonic DMC-GF5XEB-K Lumix G Compact System Camera - with Interchangeable Lens | Was: £399,99 Now: £249.99 | Amazon
- Canon PowerShot A810 16MP 5x Zoom Compact Camera | Was: £49.99 Now: £34.99 | Argos
Audio
- Apple iPod Nano 16GB (7th generation, various colors, refurb) £85 Free Delivery | Was: £129.00 Now: £85.00 | Apple
- Apple IPod Touch (5th Gen) 16GB BLACK | Was: £199.00 Now: £179.00 | Tesco
- Monitor Audio BX2 Black Speakers | Was: £274.00 Now: £199.00 | RGB Direct
Gaming
- PlayStation Vita (Wifi only) with 8GB Memory Card and Kids MEGA Game Pack | Now: £169.99 | GAME
- Turtle Beach M3 Mobile Gaming Headset for PC/Nintendo DS | Was: £29.99 Now: £9.99 | Argos
- Batman: Arkham Origins (Includes pre-order DLC) (PC) | Was: £39.99 Now: £26.98 | The Hut
- Paper Mario Sticker Star (Nintendo 3DS) | Now: £25.00 | Amazon
- Dead Space 3 (Xbox 360) | Was: £49.99 Now: £17.99 | Amazon
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf (Nintendo 3DS) | Now: £26.99 | PC World
- Need For Speed: Most Wanted (PS Vita) | Was: £44.99 Now: £16.85 | ShopTo
- GRID 2 (PS3) | Was: £49.99 Now: £27.85 | ShopTo
- Batman: Arkham City Armored Edition (Wii U) | Was: £49.99 Now: £12.85 | ShopTo
- Uncharted 3 Game of the Year Edition (PS3) | Was: £34.99 Now: £11.86 | ShopTo
iOS Apps
- Spiral Episode 1 | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- NoteSuite | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- SampleTank | Was: £13.99 Now: £3.99 | iTunes
- Laminar Pro - Image Editor | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Fighting Fantasy: Blood of the Zombies | Was: £3.99 Now: £1.99 | iTunes
- Fighting Fantasy: House of Hell | Was: £3.99 Now: £1.99 | iTunes
- DataMan Pro: Track Data Usage in Real-Time | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- DataMan Pro for iPad | Was: £6.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- Infinity Blade II | Was: £4.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Arpeggionome Pro | Was: £13.99 Now: £10.49 | iTunes
- OMGuitar: Digital Guitar | Was: £3.99 Now: £1.99 | iTunes
Android Apps
- FlickFolio for Flickr HD | Now: £1.29 | Google Play
- PicFolio for Picasa HD | Now: £1.30 | Google Play
- Dig! | Now: £0.65 | Google Play
- Hyperlight | Now: £0.79 | Google Play
- Reckless Racing 2 | Now: £0.68 | Google Play
Miscellaneous
- The Untouchables: Paramount Centenary Edition (Exclusive Steelbook) (Blu-ray) | Now: £14.89 | Play
- American Beauty Blu-ray | £19.99 Now: £4.99 | Zavvi
- Superman Collection I-V (5 Discs) Blu-Ray | Now: £12.00 | Tesco
- Garmin Nuvi 2445LMT 4.3-inch Sat Nav | Was: £159.99 Now: £89.99 | Amazon
- The Office: 10th Anniversary Edition DVD | Was: £19.99 Now: £8.99 | Zavvi
- TomTom Via 130 M EU Sat Nav - includes free lifetime maps | Was: £199.99 Now: £99.99 | Halfords
- Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7-inch Standing Leather Cover | Was: £36.99 Now: £19.99 | Amazon
- Samsung Active 3D glasses | Was: £14.97 Now: £9.97 | PC World
Have you seen any tech deals on the internet you think people should know about? Hit us up in the comments below and we'll be sure to include them.