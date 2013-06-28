TechRadar Deals of the Week: Samsung 43-inch F4500 plasma TV for £299

We have been patrolling the internet for tech bargains, and those of you looking for a quality flat panel TV at a bargain price need look no further. The Samsung 43-inch F4500 plasma TV is on offer at a pretty tasty price of only £299 from ebuyer.com.

This plasma TV offers an HD-ready (1024 x 768) resolution, 600Hz refresh rate as well as a Freeview tuner. It may not offer all the bells and whistles of the latest internet connected Full HD panels, but as it uses plasma screen tech you're sure to get a quality picture, and it won't leave you weeping into your wallet.

It is also packing two HDMI ports to connect a games console as well as your Blu-ray player or PC, and an upscaling engine to reduce the blocky artefacting you get from SD quality sources. All in all, a bargain flatscreen TV.

Our Reviews Editor James Rivington says: "£300 for a 43-inch plasma TV is a great deal - especially if you're looking to get as big a screen as possible for as little money. The HD-ready resolution might seem limiting, but at 43 inches you're only really on the very edge of full HD making a significant difference anyway. It's an excellent option for a second screen."

Another offer that caught our eye this week is the Sandisk Cruzer 32GB USB 2.0 Flash drive on sale at £10.99, from MyMemory.co.uk - a saving of 78 per cent. Perfect for backing up the family photos or carrying around your music collection.

If neither of these deals float your boat, then take a look at the other offers, from apps to cameras and games to iPods. Whatever you want, you can save some cash on your next tech purchase.

Tablets

Screens

Samsung 32-inch LED HD Smart TV | Now: £399.00 | John Lewis

Components

Linksys Dual Band Wireless ADSL Router | Was: £90.00 Now: £69.99 | Currys

SanDisk 32GB Cruzer Edge USB Flash Drive | Was: £49.41 Now: £10.99 | My Memory

Toshiba 3TB Internal Hard Drive | Was: £94.98 Now: £84.99 | Ebuyer

LG 22 Inch HDMI IPS Monitor | Was: £109.99 Now: £99.99 | Argos

Laptops and Desktops

Acer TM 15.6-inch Intel Dual Core 8GB RAM 750GB HDD Laptop | Was: £399.99 Now: £274.98 | Dabs Outlet vis Ebay

Digital Cameras

Nikon D3200 Digital SLR Camera with 2 Telephoto Lenses | Was: £529.99 Now: £449.00 | Currys

Olympus VR-320 Digital Camera | Was: £129.99 Now: £57.99 | The Hut

Panasonic DMC-GF5XEB-K Lumix G Compact System Camera - with Interchangeable Lens | Was: £399,99 Now: £249.99 | Amazon

Canon PowerShot A810 16MP 5x Zoom Compact Camera | Was: £49.99 Now: £34.99 | Argos

Audio

Monitor Audio BX2 Black Speakers | Was: £274.00 Now: £199.00 | RGB Direct

Gaming

iOS Apps

Spiral Episode 1 | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes

NoteSuite | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes

SampleTank | Was: £13.99 Now: £3.99 | iTunes

DataMan Pro for iPad | Was: £6.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes

Infinity Blade II | Was: £4.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Arpeggionome Pro | Was: £13.99 Now: £10.49 | iTunes

Android Apps

FlickFolio for Flickr HD | Now: £1.29 | Google Play

PicFolio for Picasa HD | Now: £1.30 | Google Play

Dig! | Now: £0.65 | Google Play

Hyperlight | Now: £0.79 | Google Play

Reckless Racing 2 | Now: £0.68 | Google Play

Miscellaneous

TomTom Via 130 M EU Sat Nav - includes free lifetime maps | Was: £199.99 Now: £99.99 | Halfords

Samsung Active 3D glasses | Was: £14.97 Now: £9.97 | PC World

Have you seen any tech deals on the internet you think people should know about? Hit us up in the comments below and we'll be sure to include them.