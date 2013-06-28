Trending

TechRadar Deals of the Week: Samsung 43-inch F4500 plasma TV for £299

By World of tech  

Another week of great tech bargains

£299 is a great price for this much screen estate

We have been patrolling the internet for tech bargains, and those of you looking for a quality flat panel TV at a bargain price need look no further. The Samsung 43-inch F4500 plasma TV is on offer at a pretty tasty price of only £299 from ebuyer.com.

This plasma TV offers an HD-ready (1024 x 768) resolution, 600Hz refresh rate as well as a Freeview tuner. It may not offer all the bells and whistles of the latest internet connected Full HD panels, but as it uses plasma screen tech you're sure to get a quality picture, and it won't leave you weeping into your wallet.

It is also packing two HDMI ports to connect a games console as well as your Blu-ray player or PC, and an upscaling engine to reduce the blocky artefacting you get from SD quality sources. All in all, a bargain flatscreen TV.

Our Reviews Editor James Rivington says: "£300 for a 43-inch plasma TV is a great deal - especially if you're looking to get as big a screen as possible for as little money. The HD-ready resolution might seem limiting, but at 43 inches you're only really on the very edge of full HD making a significant difference anyway. It's an excellent option for a second screen."

Another offer that caught our eye this week is the Sandisk Cruzer 32GB USB 2.0 Flash drive on sale at £10.99, from MyMemory.co.uk - a saving of 78 per cent. Perfect for backing up the family photos or carrying around your music collection.

If neither of these deals float your boat, then take a look at the other offers, from apps to cameras and games to iPods. Whatever you want, you can save some cash on your next tech purchase.

Have you seen any tech deals on the internet you think people should know about? Hit us up in the comments below and we'll be sure to include them.

