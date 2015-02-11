Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: the ultimate guide

If you've not got yourself sorted for Valentine's Day, you're running out of time! There's still time to buy online and we've got some great Valentine's Day gift ideas for you on this page.

We've created the ultimate Valentine's Day gift ideas hub. From cards to gadgets, chocolates, flowers, jewellery, weekend breaks and more - it's all available online!

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Below you'll find separate sections on where to order specific product types online, but first here's a rundown of some item suggestions to kick us off...

John Lewis: Valentine's Day cards

John Lewis: Valentine's Day flowers and plants

John Lewis: Gift goodies and lots of yummy treats | Boxes of chocolates

John Lewis: Champagne gifts

London theatre tickets: Buy your loved one two tickets to see a show! There's some great deals at Amazon Local

Activities and experiences: Buy a track day, go rock climbing, fly a plane! Great deals at Amazon Local

Health and beauty: Buy a spa day, a make-over, yoga lessons, massages, and all sorts of other pampering from Amazon Local!

Champagne: The world's most romantic drink! The best deals are online

Perfume and fragrance: Amazon has up to 60% off for Valentine's Day

Lingerie and underwear: Buy something sexy for after dinner

Valentine's Day Deals

Bluetooth speaker: Get £20 off the excellent Cambridge Audio G2 Mini - now just £79.95

Fragrance: Up to 70% off fragrances - Perfect gift for Valentine's

Hotel: Two nights for the price of one - UK wide for only £98.99

Spa: 2 for 1 Virgin relaxation package - Special offer for only £88.99

Riverboat cruise: Dining cruise for two - For only £73.99

Speakers: JBL Clip Portable Wireless Speaker - Now only £23.99

Massage: Chocolate massage kit - Now only £7.99

Gift: Name a star giftbox - Now only £22.95 at Amazon.co.uk

Gift: To the Moon and Back Heart Keepsake - Now only £9.95 at Amazon.co.uk

Camera: Nikon COOLPIX S9300 - Now only £151.98

Board games: Monogamy game for couples - Now only £16.74 at Amazon.co.uk

Board games: Cards against humanity - Now only £20.00 at Amazon.co.uk

Board games: Fifty days of play - Now only £7.79 at Amazon.co.uk

Chocolate: Valentines Day Goody Bag - Now only £18

Chocolate: Continental Tasting Heart - Now only £20

Streaming devices: Roku streaming device - Now only £19.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Mood lighting: Mathmos Jellyfish - Now only £88

Tablet: Kindle Fire HD 6 - Now only £69

Television: Panasonic 32" Viera - Now only £99

Flowers: Valentine's perfect gift- Now only £34.99

Flowers: Heart of roses - Now only £28.99

Hair straighteners: - GHD IV - Now only £89

Coffee Machine: Tassimo Vivy - Now only £34.50

Personalised Phone Cases: ASDA Photo

Personalised Phone Cases: Photobox

Personalised Phone Cases: Vista Print

Valentine's Day Cards

LoveRadar says: Clearly a Valentine's Day card is the bare minimum for anyone in a relationship who still wants to be in it on the 15th February. And it's even more fun to send a card to someone you're not in a relationship with - you know, that person you've fancied for ages. And while you could look to the highstreet to supply your card, there are actually some pretty great online options too. Online you get more selection and total control over appearance, images and words.

Moonpig: Buy cards, flowers and gifts

Not On The Highstreet: Buy your cards and a whole range of gifts

Scribbler: Specialises in online card creation and delivery

Flowers for Valentine's Day

LoveRadar says: Probably one for guys to buy rather than the ladies, this one. And you might think it's cheesy as all hell to send flowers on Valentine's Day, but the ladies love a beautiful bouquet and for good reason - it really shows how special you think she is to buy her flowers. But don't be lazy and pick some up from the petrol station on the way home! Plan ahead, order online and get them delivered to her as a special surprise!

Flying Flowers: Flowers for all occasions with plenty of delivery options

Amazon: Yep, you can even buy flowers on Amazon and there's some great deals too

Interflora: Possibly the best known flower brand, get any flower any time!

Serenata Flowers: All sorts of flowers and bouquets

Holidays for Valentine's Day

LoveRadar says: OK, so not all of us can afford to buy a holiday for Valentine's Day. But if you CAN afford it, there is surely no better gift. And the great thing is that the internet makes finding the right choice - whether it's a quick city break or a trip to a tropical paradise - extremely easy. And there are always some interesting last minute deals to be had.

Thomas Cook: Find a cheap holiday for you and your loved one

Lastminute.com: Great for finding a last minute surprise weekend away

Chocolates for Valentine's Day

LoveRadar says: Everyone loves chocolates. Whoever you're buying for this year, you could do a lot worse than a really nice box of chocolates. And we don't mean a tin of Quality Street - proper, quality, delicious, amazing chocolates. There are plenty of brands that you can buy from online as well - here are the four key chocolate shops to order from:

Amazon: Not the most obvious chocolate retailer, but there are some brilliant deals on all sorts of top brands

Thorntons: The highstreet chocolate chain has a lot of options for online chocolate purchasing

Hotel Chocolat: Everyone loves Hotel Chocolat!

Cadbury: Britain's favourite chocolate brand has an online store too

Green & Black's: Organic Valentine's Day chocolate is the best Valentine's Day chocolate

Jewellery for Valentine's Day

LoveRadar says: Jewellery is super hard to buy for someone else, or it is for some people anyway. Others find it very easy, and to make things even easier - you can buy online! Amazon actually has a great jewellery section on its website, and there are plenty of other buying options as well. So whether you're looking for earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, rings or whatever - consider the internet your buying companion:

Amazon: Amazon is actually a great place to search and find jewellery

The Jewel Hut: Lots of great options for Valentine's Day

Goldsmiths: One of the biest known highstreet brands also has a website

Restaurants for Valentine's Day

LoveRadar says: If you work long hours and don't get out much, it can be hard to work out where to take your loved one for that special Valentine's Meal you promised you'd book. Luckily there are some online services that make such things very easy indeed, and you don't have to be living in a big city to do it, either...

Amazon: Use Amazon Local to find a great deal on a meal for you and your special one

BookATable.co.uk: Lots of good deals at lots of great UK restaurants

Lastminute.com: Yep, this site even does table bookings

Single? Online Dating!

LoveRadar says: If you're single and resenting all the happy people who're planning a fun Valentine's Day treat, it could be the perfect time to get on the internet dating. Everyone's doing it these days!

Match.com: The world's number one dating website

eHarmony: Another popular option - it's now free to communicate with your matches

Plenty of Fish: Plenty of Fish is 100% free and very popular with the under-40s

OK Cupid: Another free option for online dating in the UK

Tinder: For Android | For iPhone - finding a date is as easy as swiping a screen, and it's free