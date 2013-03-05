Becrypt signs Wick Hill for UK business

Cyber security solutions vendor Becrypt has struck a deal with IP infrastructure specialist Wick Hill for the latter to become a UK value added distributor of its products.

Ian Kilpatrick, Chairman of Wick Hill Group, said the deal will give the company access to Becrypt solutions that deal with data leakage, which is one of the big potential problems facing its customers.

Kilpatrick said: "Becrypt is a valuable addition to our portfolio and has a lot to offer our channel partners. It is one of the major players in the field, providing market leading solutions, and is particularly strong on encryption."

Becrypt provides enterprise security and endpoint security solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, USB sticks, mobile devices and removable media devices.

It has recently added two new products to its range: the tVolution platform for managing virtual desktop infrastructure, which turns any desktop or laptop into a thin client or zero client device; and the Windows 8 version of its Disk Protect encryption.

Bernard Parsons, CEO of Becrypt, commented: "A major focus for Wick Hill will be the development of resellers not already engaged with the Becrypt solution set, and the further enablement of those already engaged with us."