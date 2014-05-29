Buy a PS4 for just £299.99 at ShopTo

ShopTo has advanced the PS4 retailer war a step further by being the first to drop the price of a brand new PS4 console to £299.99 via their ShopTo outlet on eBay.

The £300 mark is a significant price point to break through and, as yet, no other major retailer appears to have followed suit. It could be some time before they do given that ShopTo's price is £49 cheaper than at Tesco, Amazon or Argos, and £45 cheaper than Zavvi's.

The next best deal is at Asda, where you can get one for £329 by using voucher code "console" to knock £20 off the display price.

As usual, ShopTo's stocks are limited for this offer so grab one while you still can at this price.