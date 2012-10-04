Lord Sugar to get outstanding contribution gong at T3 Awards

Lord Alan Sugar will be awarded the 2012 outstanding contribution to technology gong at this year's T3 Awards.

The man behind Amstrad and the current head honcho at YouView, Lord Sugar is certainly one of the most familiar tech figures in Britain.

His notable achievements include releasing the first Sky satellite dishes (Sky went on to buy Amstrad) and producing mass market computers, as well as persuading a few people to buy the truly dreadful Amstrad E-m@iler phone.

Spurs

Sugar has become an even more familiar face in Britain due to briefly owning Tottenham Hotspur FC and starring in The Apprentice.

Lord Sugar says, "I have been fortunate enough to receive a few honours and awards over the years, but this one is special and I am proud to accept it.

"When I look back at my career achievements since starting Amstrad in 1967 - from making hifi units, computers and the first Sky satellite dishes, to bringing YouView to market this year - the one thing that has kept me motivated is that I am a real tech geek at heart.

"Since I was a child, I've always wanted to crack something open, get my hands in there and understand how it works, be it a stereo, computer processor or a set-top box. I'd like to thank T3 and the award judges for recognising the contribution I have made to the industry."

Lord Sugar will receive his award at the glittering T3 Awards on October 8 along with category winners that include the hugely influential phone of the year award and the headlining Gadget of the Year.

T3 editor, Luke Peters, adds: "Lord Sugar is one of the great names in British technology. Courageous and entrepreneurial in everything he has ever done, we are honoured that he has accepted this award."

TechRadar is a media partner for the Awards, run by our publisher Future, and plays a part in the judging process for the categories.