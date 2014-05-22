Buy a Kindle Paperwhite for £89 or an iPad mini for £199 at Tesco

Tesco is back with some cash-saving voucher codes, which means you can save big on tech until Tuesday, May 27.

At a particularly low price is the first gen Apple iPad mini, which you can pick up for just £199 when you enter voucher code TDX-LVY3 at the checkout. The same voucher code will knock £20 off pretty much anything priced £150 or more at Tesco Direct.

Also at a rock bottom price is Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, which is down to only £89 if you use voucher code TDX-TH6W. Again, you can use the voucher code on loads of products at Tesco Direct, this time saving you £10 off anything over £75.