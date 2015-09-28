Apple ranked coolest brand in the UK, but do you agree?

It was bad news for Sony, but a good year for Netflix and Instagram as the annual Coolbrands report arrived, with Apple once more bagging top spot.

A panel of judges - including techradar Global Editor-in-Chief Patrick Goss - voted on the coolest brands in the UK, and the new wave of digital giants were the big climbers.

Netflix has had a huge impact since bursting onto the scene originally as a DVD mailing service before becoming the most familiar of the new streaming giants.

Instagram has established itself as a social network that oozes confidence and has a bigger cool factor that the likes of Facebook.

But it is Apple that tops the charts again - with the Cupertino-based technology company managing the impressive task of being one of the biggest companies on the planet and remaining a brand that resonates.

Watch out

Interestingly given the arrival of the Apple Watch, one of the the high-profile drops out of the top 20 was Rolex.

Another major brand that lost its place was poor old Sony - although PlayStation did top out the gaming cool category.

The times they are a-changin'.

Here's the top 20 in full.

1. Apple

2. Ray-Ban

3. Glastonbury

4. Nike

5. Netflix

6. Alexander McQueen

7. Instagram

8. CHANEL

9. YouTube

10. Aston Martin

11. Spotify

12. Google

13. Royal Albert Hall

14. Sonos

15. Whole Foods Market



17. Ace Hotel

18. adidas

19. Virgin Atlantic

20. Liberty