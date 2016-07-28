Amazon Dash lets you order groceries with the power of your voice

With its Dash buttons and Dash scanner, Amazon wants to make it as easy as possible for you to get your next Amazon Fresh order in the bag – and finally the latter is making its way to the UK.

The scanner, which is simply called the 'Dash', is a handheld gadget that lets you scan the barcodes of items in your cupboards or around the home to automatically add them to your basket.

The device also has a microphone, so you can simply say the name of any Amazon Fresh item you want to purchase to add it.

Amazon Fresh is the retailer's grocery delivery service, which launched in the UK earlier this year. Currently the service is available to 128 postcodes in the London area.

From scanner to basket

The Dash scanner doesn't actually order the items for you, it just places them in your basket. You'll have to log into Amazon on another device to actually complete the order.

The device is available now for £35, or alternatively you can get it for free until August 28 if you complete two Amazon Fresh orders (which you can read more about here).

Unfortunately Amazon's Dash buttons, which are small internet-connected buttons for ordering specific items, are still absent from the UK, so you'll have to wait a while longer if you want to order condoms with a single button.