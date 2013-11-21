A university in Cyprus is officially accepting Bitcoin for tuition

That sign doesn't stick out like a sore thumb or anything

A university in the Republic of Cyprus has announced that it now accepts the popular digital currency Bitcoin as payment for tuition and other fees.

The University of Nicosia is one of the largest English-speaking universities in the Euro-Mediterranean region, according to the school's announcement, and it's the first accredited university to accept Bitcoin.

And if that's not forward-thinking enough, Nicosia will also begin offering a Master of Science degree in Digital Currency in spring 2014.

The program is aimed at folks like entrepreneurs and government so that they can "better understand the technical underpinnings of digital currency; how it will likely interact with existing monetary and financial systems; and what opportunities exist for innovation in digital currency systems."

The first class in that pathway, Introduction to Digital Currency, will be available free online for anyone to take.