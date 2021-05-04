Wireless earbuds deal: get the Jabra Elite 75t at their lowest ever price

The popular Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have hit their lowest ever price in this fantastic deal from Amazon.

Costing £189.99 at launch, you can now get the true wireless earbuds for just £129, saving you £60.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Jabra Elite 75t prices in your region.)

The Jabra Elite 75t offer a good battery life, compact build, comfy fit, and come with active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro. With this deal though, they're much cheaper than Apple's popular earbuds, and make a great alternative if you're on a budget.

We praised the Jabra Elite 75t's improvements over their predecessors in our review, drawing particular attention to their superior battery life, more compact charging case and how comfortable they are to wear. Our only issue was the excessive bass – something that you may be able to resolve via the Jabra app's EQ settings.

Following an update in 2020, the Jabra Elite 75t now come with active noise cancellation, though they're much cheaper than other noise-cancelling rivals like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

They're also now customizable via a new 'My Sound' feature in the Sound+ app. The app runs you through a hearing test, asking you to tap an icon when you can hear a tone, and then adjusts the sound profile of your earbuds based on the results. As well as that, you can now customize the controls for the physical buttons on your earbuds – proving that these buds just keep getting better and better.

