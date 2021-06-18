Voxi's unique SIM only deals promotion makes it stand out from the crowd

There are plenty of SIM only deals to choose from right now, ranging from MVNOs to the main four networks. So how do you choose the best one? Right now, Voxi's unique offerings make it stand out from the crowd.

The Vodafone owned brand has for a while had an 'endless' offer. While this means things like endless calls and texts, its the endless use of social media and streaming apps that help Voxi stand out.

Across most of its plans, you won't use up any of your data cap on apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and plenty more.

This ends up saving you a huge amount of data, not cutting into your caps on a large majority of streaming and social media platforms. On top of that, Voxi is now a 5G-network offering the upgrade at no extra cost on all but one of its deals.

The final factor that Voxi has going for it is its contract lengths. While not unique by any means, Voxi offers 1-month rolling contracts allowing you to leave whenever you like.

Voxi's budget SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Voxi's second cheapest plan and its overall best value choice right now. For just £15 a month, you get 15GB of data on a 1-month rolling contract. On top of that, this is a 5G SIM and, like most of Voxi's other plans, you won't use up any data when you're on a number of streaming and social media apps.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

For just £5 more each month, this SIM plan boosts data up to 45GB instead. Like the option above, you're on a 1-month rolling plan, with unlimited use of both social media and streaming apps, and 5G too. While most will find the above is the perfect mix of pricing and data, this extra boost will be a necessity for some.

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.