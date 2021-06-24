Voxi's £15 a month SIM only deal is easily one of the best 5G options around right now

If you're on the lookout for a new SIM only deal, one of the best options on the market right now comes from Voxi thanks to its affordability, flexibility and host of added incentives.

While there are a couple of plans from Voxi, the £15 deal is easily the best option. It secures you a 15GB of data plan as well as unlimited calls and texts. While that alone is a pretty decent option, Voxi has a bunch of added features that heavily boosts its value.

Firstly this SIM, like all of Voxi's plans, runs on a 1-month rolling contract. That means you can leave at any time that suits you. On top of that, all of Voxi's deals (except its cheapest offer) are 5G-enabled at no extra cost.

Finally, Voxi won't use up any data when you're on select social media and streaming apps. This includes Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Instant video, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and plenty more.

Voxi's budget SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Voxi's second cheapest plan and its overall best value choice right now. For just £15 a month, you get 15GB of data on a 1-month rolling contract. On top of that, this is a 5G SIM and, like most of Voxi's other plans, you won't use up any data when you're on a number of streaming and social media apps.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

For just £5 more each month, this SIM plan boosts data up to 45GB instead. Like the option above, you're on a 1-month rolling plan, with unlimited use of both social media and streaming apps, and 5G too. While most will find the above is the perfect mix of pricing and data, this extra boost will be a necessity for some.

View Deal

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.