Voxi's cheap SIM only deals with unlimited social media come to an end tomorrow

Need a new SIM plan? Spend longer than you would care to admit scrolling through Instagram and watching food videos on Facebook? There is an ideal offer for you right now but you're going to have to act fast.

Until February 19 (tomorrow), Voxi is offering a boost in data on its two cheapest SIM only deals. That means either 2GB for free or 5GB for free depending on which package you choose.

Considering Voxi was already offering some pretty cheap overall prices on its SIM plans, this extra jump up in data really helps seal the deal. And like we mentioned above, Voxi will be ideal for anyone with a love of social media.

Facebook, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Messenger and even Pinterest - none of these apps will use up your data on a Voxi contract. Along with the social media benefits, all Voxi contracts are 1-month rolling so you can leave at any time.

You can find out more about Voxi's limited time offers below and we've also included some offers from the brand Smarty. Also offering 1-month rolling contracts with some pretty great pricing, it is equally worth your consideration.

Voxi SIM only deals: heavy in data and social media

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheaper of the two options, this is an excellent price for 8GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1 month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck a long contract. While 8GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, the unlimited use of social media helps balance that out.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Jump up by a fiver a month and you get an impressive increase to your data cap. A hefty 20GB of data paired with Voxi's unlimited social media should mean that you have no problems with running out midway through the month. If you need a bit more data, this is one of the best prices around this data point.

Smarty's competing SIM only deals:

Smarty Mobile is in many ways very similar to Voxi. They both offer 1-month rolling contracts, they're both affordable but Smarty has that little bit extra data to take the win for non-social media addicts.

For £10 a month, Smarty will get you 30GB of data. That's quite a boost on the above from Voxi and allows you to tether. Jump up to £15 a month and you'll see your data climb up to 50GB.