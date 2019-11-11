Voxi kicks off its Black Friday SIM only deals with some major data boosts

The Black Friday sales are well and truly kicking in with offers pouring in from a range of different SIM only deal providers. But, for anyone who is an avid Tweeter, a Instagram devotee or a Pinterest master, one offer will stand out above all of the rest.

Coming from SIM only provider Voxi, you can currently get two of its SIM only deals with some impressive boosts to the data. Its 6GB plan becomes 8GB and its 15GB jumps up to a whopping 20GB, while prices stay pleasantly affordable starting at just £10 a month.

Of course, you may be thinking: "This all sounds great but what is Voxi and why should I go for it?" Well, we're glad you asked. A quick scan through its website and its clear Voxi is for those who live and breath social media.

No matter which of its SIM only plans you sign up for, Voxi will offer you unlimited access to eight different social media platforms including the obvious Facebook, Twitter and Instagram without using up data.

On top of all of that, Voxi runs on flexible 1-month contracts so it will be perfect for a temporary SIM or for anyone wanting to hold out to see what Black Friday phone deals are on offer

Voxi's data-boosted Black Friday SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheaper of the two options, this is an excellent price for 8GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1-month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck a long contract. While 8GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, the unlimited use of social media helps balance that out.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Jump up by a fiver a month and you get an impressive increase to your data cap. A hefty 20GB of data paired with Voxi's unlimited social media should mean that you have no problems with running out midway through the month. If you need a bit more data, this is one of the best prices around this data point.



What other SIM only deals are available?

While Voxi's offers are clearly great, there are a load of other SIM only deals you can go for with networks and retailers drawing their lines of battle for Black Friday. Three has been ruling the SIMO world for a while now with some excellent value offers. For the cheaper option, Three has a 8GB of data SIM for just £9 a month. Or for a slight data boost, 12GB of data for £12 instead?

Or for something with a little bit more data on offer, how about Smarty Mobile. Offering a massive 45GB of data for just £15 a month, Smarty is an easy choice for anyone needing a big data plan.