Voxi has brought back its best ever SIM only deals in this impressive flash sale

Whether it's Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, social media has the tendency to tear through our mobile data. One minute you're sitting happy with 30GB and the next, you're completely out and three hours into a binge of Twitter scrolling. Luckily, a flash sale from the people at Voxi is here to help you out.

Boosting the data on its two most affordable plans, Voxi has pushed itself up to offer some of the best value SIM only deals on the market, temporarily. These offers come to an end on 30 September, giving you a limited time to get your hands on them.

To be exact, Voxi has upped its 6GB of data plan to 8GB and its 15GB up to 20GB. While that is an excellent boost to the offer, the value really comes in Voxi's 'Endless Social Media'.

Whether you're using Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram or a host of other social media apps, you won't use up any of your precious data. That leaves you with all of that extra data for emails, Googling and all the other less social tasks.

You can see both of Voxi's data boosted offers down below. Or, if 'Endless Social Media' doesn't sound like your kind of thing, consult our guide to the best SIM only deals.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheaper of the two options, this is an excellent price for 8GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1 month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck a long contract. While 8GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, the unlimited use of social media helps balance that out.

SIM only plan from voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Jump up by a fiver a month and you get an impressive increase to your data cap. A hefty 20GB of data paired with Voxi's unlimited social media should mean that you have no problems with running out midway through the month. If you need a bit more data, this is one of the best prices around this data point.

What other SIM only deals are available?

While these offers are great, there is a load of other SIM only deals you can go for. Three has been ruling the SIMO world for a while now with some excellent value offers. For the cheaper option, Three has a 8GB of data SIM for just £9 a month. Or go with its unlimited data offer. It costs just £20 a month and for the first six months, you only pay half that price.

Finally, its closest competition - Smarty. You pay £18.75 a month for unlimited data and get the benefits of a 1-month rolling contract. And, you can tether your devices so you can use your unlimited data on your phone, tablet and computer.