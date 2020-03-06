Vodafone launches half price unlimited data SIM only deal...but Three's is much better

Three has seemingly ruled the unlimited data SIM market with an iron fist for a while now, offering two options that were far cheaper than the rest of the competition. However, Vodafone has now stepped up to try and compete with its own promotion.

Just like Three, Vodafone now offers its unlimited data SIM only deals at half the price for the first six months of your contract. The only issue, Vodafone's version isn't really anywhere near as good as Three's.

Yes, they both offer unlimited data at a cut down price of £11 a month but with Vodafone's version, your speeds will be capped...hard. That price with Vodafone will leave you with a maximum download speed of 2Mb - just about enough for light internet browsing, emails and Spotify.

To get truly unlimited data from Vodafone with no caps, the cost jumps up to £30 a month. While that does still include the six months at half the cost, it is a lot more than you'll be paying for Three.

Confusing right? These unclear speed caps are something Vodafone has faced advertising bans for in the past and unfortunately, still aren't quite worth going for to land the cheap prices.

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

This is a pretty excellent SIM only deal. While it doesn't offer the half price feature found above, it does land you with the benefit of keeping your bills consistently low. For the full 12 months, you'll be paying just £18 a month.

Vodafone's best unlimited data SIM only deals:

Vodafone Unlimited Max | 24 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 a month for the first six, then £30 per month

To get truly unlimited data with no caps on the Vodafone network you will have to go up to £30 a month with the first six months at £15. At this price you're paying a fair bit more than what Three will cost, making it a hard choice to pick over Three. However, this is the cheapest we've ever seen Vodafone's Unlimited Max plan.View Deal

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.