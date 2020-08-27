Vodafone is offering 100GB of data SIM only deals for an effective £10 per month

Calling all Netflix bingers, non-stop scrollers and phone gamer devotees. When it comes to investing in SIM only deals, those who need a big data plan rarely get given cheap options - an issue a recent Vodafone SIM has solved.

Right now, the retailer Mobiles.co.uk is offering 100GB of data Vodafone SIM only deals for just £20 a month. While that is already a pretty competitive price, it gets a lot better.

The unique selling point of this offer is the cashback that's included on top. Sign up for a two year SIM and you'll receive £246 in cashback by redemption,

That effectively knocks your monthly payments all the way down to just £9.75 - a price far below any competing offers. The once catch to note is that your cashback comes in five payments across your contract, not one single payment at the start.

You can find out more about these Vodafone SIM only deals below.

Unlimited data SIM only deals: see what other plans are out there

Vodafone's excellent cashback SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 100GB of data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £120 cashback by redemption

Two years a bit too long of a commitment for you? This plan cuts the time in half, only tying you in for a year. You still pay £20 a month but drop to roughly half the amount of cashback at just £120. That effectively brings your bills down to an even £10 a month.View Deal

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.