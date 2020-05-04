Virgin Mobile has undercut the market with a host of very cheap SIM only deals

The cheap SIM only deals market is highly competitive with just a few retailers battling it out for the number 1 spot. But out of nowhere, Virgin has slid in to compete, offering up a selection of affordable bargains.
With prices starting at £6 a month, Virgin isn't the cheapest out there - that title still belongs to iD Mobile - but what Virgin does have is possibly the best value selections at this price point.
That £6 a month price for example lands you 3GB of data, making it the highest data cap at that price. Or increase your payments to £8 a month and receive 8GB and go up slightly more to £10 and you're landing 10GB.
We've listed all of the impressive new offers from Virgin below for you to compare. And if none of them fit your requirements for a SIM plan, head on over to our SIM only deals guide to see more.
Cheap Virgin SIM only deals:
Virgin | 12 months | 3GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £6 per month
It's just a solid bargain. For £6 a month, you're getting 3GB of data. That puts this in direct competition with the cheapest brands out there - iD Mobile and Lebara. Yes, it isn't huge amounts of data but at this price, you will not find better!View Deal
Virgin | 12 months | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month
Going up slightly, this plan scores you 8GB of data for just £8 a month, allowing it to compete with the likes of Three. This will be enough for those doing light streaming, internet use, social media, and other similar activities. Or if you're willing to pay slightly more, Virgin also has a 10GB for £10 a month offer.
View Deal
Virgin | 12 months | 36GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £13 per month
The most expensive of the lot but if you need a larger data plan this is looking like a very solid choice. For just £13 a month you're receiving 36GB of data, making this a great value balance for cost and data caps.View Deal
Why go for Virgin?
There are a few benefits Virgin provides with its SIM plans. Firstly, because it's an MVNO operating of the O2 network, you're getting 99% 4G coverage across the UK.
On top of that, Virgin offers spending caps, allowing you to set up a buffer stopping you from getting caught out with extra fees. And if you finish a month with data still left, it simply rolls over!
