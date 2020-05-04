Virgin Mobile has undercut the market with a host of very cheap SIM only deals

The cheap SIM only deals market is highly competitive with just a few retailers battling it out for the number 1 spot. But out of nowhere, Virgin has slid in to compete, offering up a selection of affordable bargains.

With prices starting at £6 a month, Virgin isn't the cheapest out there - that title still belongs to iD Mobile - but what Virgin does have is possibly the best value selections at this price point.

That £6 a month price for example lands you 3GB of data, making it the highest data cap at that price. Or increase your payments to £8 a month and receive 8GB and go up slightly more to £10 and you're landing 10GB.

We've listed all of the impressive new offers from Virgin below for you to compare. And if none of them fit your requirements for a SIM plan, head on over to our SIM only deals guide to see more.

Unlimited data SIM only deals: cut away the data caps

Cheap Virgin SIM only deals:

Virgin | 12 months | 36GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £13 per month

The most expensive of the lot but if you need a larger data plan this is looking like a very solid choice. For just £13 a month you're receiving 36GB of data, making this a great value balance for cost and data caps.View Deal

Why go for Virgin?

There are a few benefits Virgin provides with its SIM plans. Firstly, because it's an MVNO operating of the O2 network, you're getting 99% 4G coverage across the UK.

On top of that, Virgin offers spending caps, allowing you to set up a buffer stopping you from getting caught out with extra fees. And if you finish a month with data still left, it simply rolls over!