Virgin Media's new streaming device lets you change subscriptions on the fly

Virgin Media has lifted the lid on its first internet-only TV service, simply titled Stream.

Rather like Sky’s recently announced Sky Stream puck , Stream will grant users one-stop-shop access to streaming services including Netflix , Disney Plus , Apple TV Plus and BBC iPlayer through a small device capable of upgrading the functionality of existing, older TV sets.

Virgin’s offering, though, will also give users the flexibility to mix and match their myriad subscriptions on the fly. All services will be offered on 30-day rolling contracts payable through a single monthly bill, meaning Stream owners can regularly join, leave and rejoin platforms depending on their content preferences in any given month.

The device uses Virgin’s broadband network exclusively – so prospective customers will need to sign up to a Virgin broadband contract if they haven’t already – but this does mean the brand can guarantee a blanket approach to the resolution options ( 4K , HDR ) available on content playable through the service.

A rear view of Virgin Media's new Stream device (Image credit: Future)

Stream – which connects to Virgin broadband wirelessly – will ship with a voice-enabled controller, and features single HDMI and USB ports for display and power output, respectively.

Virgin has said the device will be available as soon as tomorrow (April 27) for a one-time activation fee of £35. Stream will also launch with a “Stream credit” system granting customers a 10% saving on any subscriptions added via their Virgin Media bill.

Essentially, then, the more subscriptions you add to Stream, the more money you'll save – which is a neat proposition in the age of abundant choice.