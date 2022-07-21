Virgin Media O2 zero rates more sites to help with cost of living

Audio player loading…

Virgin Media O2 has zero rated a series of online services to help customers cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

With utility bills and inflation rising at historic rates, the operator hopes its actions will have the simultaneous effect of providing access to support whilst also preserving allowances for those who say they could not afford to purchase more data if they ran out.

Customer will be able to access the National Debtline, Business Debtline, Turn2us, Debt Advice Foundation and National Energy Action without using any of their mobile data, joining a list that already includes Citizens Advice, Money Advice Service and debt charity, Step Change.

Virgin Media O2 small cells

“We are committed to supporting all our customers and the communities we serve through the cost-of-living crisis,” said Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer, at Virgin Media O2.

“We’ve already put in place comprehensive support measures for those hit hardest, set up a foodbank for mobile data to tackle digital exclusion and provide our customers with great value services every day as we continue to keep the country connected.

“Through further expanding our zero-rated list, we’re making sure all of our customers can easily access help and advice at a time when they may need it most.”

The offer applies to customers of both O2 and Virgin Media and builds on the company’s social broadband tariff, which offers speeds of 15Mbps for £15 a month to anyone on Universal Credit without the requirement for a minimum term.

The company also offers a fixed price landline only service with inclusive evening and weekend calls, and has also created a ‘National Databank’ to provide free mobile data to those who need it the most.