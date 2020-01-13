Virgin flash sale: super-fast fibre broadband deals for an effective £22.83 a month

Look past the poor attempt at seal jokes plastered all over it and Virgin Media's latest flash sale is looking pretty perfect. Offering super fast speeds at an excellent price, the only real downside is just how quickly it is going to end.

Currently Virgin is offering up its M100 package for just £27 a month. Considering that is a reduction from £33, this is currently looking like one of the best fibre broadband deals around, especially with the 108Mb average speeds it offers.

However, we haven't even got to the 'flash' part yet. Get in by January 15 and Virgin will throw in £50 in bill credit (i.e. money off your first couple of bills), leaving you with an effective monthly cost of £22.83. That's one of the cheapest internet deals around offering fibre optic speeds.

Want to find out more? We've listed everything you need to about this broadband deal below. Or, if you want to go cheaper still with your bills, scroll right down to see Virgin's strong competition.

Virgin's flash sale broadband deals:

Virgin Media M100 Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £35 activation fee | £33 £27 a month + £50 bill credit

For anyone who needs a superfast broadband deal (and assuming you can get Virgin where you live - see more details below), this will be the way to go right now. The 108Mb average speeds will be plenty for gamers, streamers and just anyone who needs higher speeds to save you from the fear of constant buffering. And, all of that comes at just £27 a month plus the £50 bill credit you're getting.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then - or give an advisor a call on 0800-049-2102.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

