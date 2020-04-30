Up to £150 off and a free smartwatch - now is the time to get Samsung S20 deals

Considering Samsung's latest trio of phones are some of the best smartphones in the world, we were not expecting to see any compromise on price for quite a while. And yet, here we are with hundreds off the price and free gadgets getting thrown in.

This isn't the first time we've seen Samsung Galaxy S20 deals or its two larger brothers get cut down in price, Samsung has offered discount codes and large chunks of cash off a few times...this is just the first time it has come in conjunction with a free gift.

When you order either an S20 Plus or S20 Ultra (Sorry, regular S20 enthusiasts) Samsung will throw in a free Galaxy Watch Active. The great news here is that you don't have to buy the phone directly from Samsung to get this incentive.

For those who want S20 Plus deals or S20 Ultra deals on contract, there are solid options from the likes of Three and Mobiles.co.uk that come with the watch but the SIM-free options are where it gets interesting.

Both John Lewis and Very have scored the biggest discounts, knocking up to £150 off the S20 and S20 Plus. You can see these offers below including how to claim your free smartwatch.

These Samsung phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: £999 £849 at Very

This is where the real value lies in these offers. Along with the fact that you're saving a pretty hefty £150 on the price here, paying just £849 for this excellent device, you're also getting the free smartwatch for an overall great deal.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: £1199 at Very

The S20 Ultra sadly doesn't come at a lowered price, still at its £1000+ cost. However, what you do get here is the free watch, still making this an awesome offer on one of the world's best smartphones.





How to claim your free Galaxy Watch Active

Claiming the watch is easy. Simply purchase your S20 Plus or Ultra and head to the Samsung Members App on your new device. Then you just need to provide proof of purchase and voila, your new watch will be dispatched within 30 days of validation.

What's so good about these Samsung devices?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide-angle and Ultra-Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive-sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.