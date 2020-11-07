Three's current SIM only deals will take some beating this Black Friday

Phone network and retailer Three really does come up with the goods all year around when it comes to market-leading SIM only deals. Regardless of how much data you're after, it somehow manages to pull the best priced tariffs out of the bag time after time.
But Black Friday is where the SIMO battle lines really get drawn and you can bet your bottom dollar that every other phone network and online store out there will be trying to steal this year's title of best Black Friday SIM only deal.
But if gambling's not really your thing and you just want to secure a great value SIM only deal now, then fortune favours you. As we say, Three's prices are perennially strong and other networks are already coming out of the woodwork to offer their early Black Friday discounts.
So we've collected together the most impressive so far, showing you Three's offers alongside its current sternest competition.
Best unlimited data SIM only deals
Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month
If you require nothing less than an unlimited data SIM only, this tariff from Three means that you'll pay just £18 a month when you commit to a year. Three has ruled the roost for quite some time on all-you-can-eat, at least until the last few days...
iD Mobile | 12-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month
Undercutting Three, iD Mobile currently has the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM at just £16 a month and it's actually cheaper than a lot of smaller data plans! In other words, this is quite easily the best-value big-data SIM we've seen for quite a while.
Best SIM only deals for value (up to £10/pm)
Three | 12 months | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month
With this SIM, Three shows that you can get your mobile bills down to a mere tenner a month, while still being on a recognised 'big' UK network and having plenty of data per month, too. 12GB will be plenty for most people.
Smarty | 1-month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month
Smarty actually uses the Three network for its coverage and it has taken the network's £10 bills but whacking an extra 18GB of data a month on there for your surfing and streaming. Plus it's a rolling contract, so you can leave when you like.
Best cheap SIM only deals
Three | 12 months | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £6 per month
If you're main aim with your new SIM only deal is to slash your bills as far as possible, then Three once again steps up. Imagine seeing a bottom line figure of £6 on your monthly statement! And you still get a decent 4GB of data to get by with.
Lebara | 1-month | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | £2.50 for first month, then £5 for rest with code VOUCHER20
If you're looking to keep your bills down low, this feels like the perfect plan. After you apply the code VOUCHER20 you're left paying just £2.50 for the first month - a price that is unmatched.
