Three's collection of SIM only deals are the best out there right now

As a network, where Three really strives is in its ability to dominate the SIM only market. It might not be the fastest or have a impressive unique selling point but no one can beat it for pure value.
And that value stretches across its entire range. Not only does it have the two cheapest unlimited data plans but it also holds a host of excellent prices on a range of different data points.
That doesn't mean its uncontested though. The likes of EE and its 60GB plan, or Smarty and its massive 100GB for £15 a month promotion are always close behind Three - but Three just always seems to be that little bit cheaper.
Below, we've listed all of the best Three SIM plans for you to look through. If none of them quite fit what you need right now, find the best of the rest with our SIM only deals guide.
Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:
Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £11 a month for the first six, then £22 per month
Part of three's half price unlimited offers, this deal is exceptional. For the first six months of your contract you only have to pay £11. For the other 6 months, it's just £22 which is still the market leading price for unlimited data. However, if you would rather keep your bills consistent, check the deal below.
Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month
This is a pretty excellent SIM only deal. While it doesn't offer the half price feature found above, it does land you with the benefit of keeping your bills consistently low. For the full 12 months, you'll be paying just £18 a month.
Three's cheap SIM plans:
Three | 12 months | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month
On a much cheaper note, this 8GB for £8 a month SIM is a great value option, scoring you one of the largest data packages at this price point on the SIM market.
Three | 12 months | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month
Three | 12 months | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

And for just an extra £2 a month on top of what you're paying above, you can get 12GB of data instead. If you don't mind an extra few quid, this will be the better of the two cheaper options.
Why go with Three?
If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.
Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.
- Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost
- Travel Swagger - Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding