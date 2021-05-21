Three is offering an incredible 100GB for £12/pm SIM only deal but it ends Monday

When it comes to SIM only deals, Three is often leading the march with some of the best prices around. Its latest offer is no exception but you'll have to be very quick if you want to get it.

As part of a flash sale, Three is currently offering a 100GB SIM plan for just £12 a month. It's 5G-enabled and only ties you in for 12 months which makes this easily one of the best offers we've seen for a long time.

However, Three has gone heavy on the flash sale aspect of this deal as it ends on Monday, May 24 at 9am. That gives you just this weekend to get your hands on it before it finishes.

Three's time sensitive SIM only deal in full:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month

We're big fans of this latest SIM plan from Three. £12 a month is an incredibly low price for this amount of data and will be plenty for most people. That's enough data to watch the whole Lord of The Rings trilogy in standard definition...21 times! Or you could stream roughly 20,000 songs or scroll the internet for about 50 days. In other words, you'll be set for data.

View Deal

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.