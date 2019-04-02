Three has returned to pole position in the race for the best SIM only deals

If you're hoping to race towards the best possible SIM only deal around at the moment, then it's time to start your engines. Beyond the chequered flag is Three's incredible £20 per month SIM plan standing at the top of the podium.

We don't quite know why we're using a rather laboured F1 metaphor to talk about this SIM only deal, but what we do know is that it's unbeatable at the moment. It gets you 100GB of data per month alongside unlimited calls and texts for the next year. Nobody comes close to beating that right now.

100GB is a sum that you'll struggle to get even close to using away from Wi-Fi in a single month - it amounts to around 100 hours of Netflix or Spotify streaming, so a good three hours of solid entertainment every single day. You can read more information on this superb SIMO below, or head to our best SIM only deals guide for all your options.

This champion Three SIM only deal in full:

100GB data SIM from Three | 12 months | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Just £20 a month is a brilliant price for such a large amount of data. It will give you loads of freedom to use your phone away from the Wi-Fi in comfort, without having to check the settings to see how much you've used every five minutes. So if Three is what you're looking for, this is the SIMO deal to go for right now.

View Deal

Why go for a Three SIM only deal?

If the pricing itself hasn't already got you hooked, then you'll be interested to hear that Three is a big fan of dropping added incentives as well - whether that be roaming or free exclusives. Take a look at the key features of Three SIM only deals below.

Wuntu - Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app

- Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost Travel Swagger - Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding

What if I want a shorter term SIM only deal?

Not too keen on committing to a full year of Vodafone? No problem.

If you want some flexibility with your SIMO then Smarty, a relatively new player to the game, has a 30-day flexible unlimited data plan for just £25 a month, which also gets you your second month free if you sign up before Thursday.

Still not convinced? Select from our list of best SIM only deals in the UK today