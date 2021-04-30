This weekend's Bank Holiday sales feature £400 discounts on QLED 4K TV deals

This weekend's Bank Holiday sales have just produced some fantastic QLED 4K TV deals, including this 55-inch Samsung Q60T for just £599 (was £999) at Amazon.

Not only is that a full £400 off the original price, but it's the lowest we've ever seen this particular display go for. QLED TV deals tend to be very much 'premium' offerings with hefty price tags to match but this one's going for the same price as most mid-range LED displays right now.

While angled as the more budget-orientated models in Samsung's QLED TVs range, the Q60T line are still absolutely fantastic displays that wouldn't look out of place in even the fanciest of setups. With a powerful Quantum processor that enables excellent 4K upscaling, HDR10+, and a host of useful smart TV functions, these displays are a great buy for both casual viewers and the pickiest of cinephiles.

Subsequently, if you're on the hunt for an upgrade for that older display that's looking a little worse for wear, you could do a lot worse than treating yourself in this weekend's Bank Holiday sales.

Note, while we've listed Amazon for this particular QLED 4K TV deal, you can also find this sale price matched both Argos (£599) and Very (£599).

QLED 4K TV deals

Samsung 55-inch Q60T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: £999 £599 at Amazon

Save £400 - With an incredibly powerful Quantum processor for excellent 4K upscaling, HDR10+, and a whole host of smart TV functions, the Samsung Q60T is a fantastic 'entry-level' QLED 4K TV. Pick up this stunning premium TV for a mid-range price - its lowest ever - in this weekend's Bank Holiday sales at Amazon. Note, this deal is also available at Argos, and Very for the same price.

