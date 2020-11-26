This unlimited data SIM only deal is just £15/pm and includes a £30 Amazon voucher

Black Friday is all about getting the best price you possibly can, and when it comes to Black Friday SIM only deals, we have a plan that fits that ethos pretty perfectly.

Coming from Carphone Warehouse, you can currently get an iD Mobile unlimited data SIM for just £15 a month - the lowest price currently on the market for an unlimited cap.

And while that alone is impressive enough, iD Mobile takes it a step further by also throwing in a £30 Amazon voucher on top! It is, however, important to note two other SIM only deals that are out there right now.

Smarty Mobile has the same price as iD at £15 a month on a 1-month rolling contract, but doesn't get you that £30 Amazon voucher. The other SIM to keep in mind is Three's unlimited plan. It's an extra pound a month and doesn't include the voucher...but it offers 5G unlike iD which, for some, will be an important factor.

You can find out more about this Carphone Warehouse bargain SIM below. But keep in mind, you must go through the links found here to get the added voucher - it won't be included if you go directly to Carphone Warehouse.

Carphone's Black Friday SIM only deal + £30 voucher