This TechRadar exclusive cheap SIM only deal gets you a free month with Smarty Mobile

When it comes to SIM only deals, competition has become fierce. We often see the best of the best getting the upper hand by offering cashback, unlimited data, the cheapest price, or in the case of Smarty, a free month of your SIM.

Paying absolutely nothing for your first month sounds suspicious right...what's the catch? There's no need to fret as there is no catch. Exclusively for TechRadar readers, you simply buy one month and the second will cost you nothing, pretty great right?

The news only gets better considering the fact that Smarty Mobile is flexible with it's plans. That means you can sign up for just 1 month if you want to, giving you a 2 month SIM only plan from as little as £3.12, an unbeatable price.

But 2 months isn't long, decide to stay longer than that and you'll still get your free month but also get to enjoy Smarty's money back on unused data scheme (explained below), bringing even more affordability to this offer.

Below you'll find all of Smarty's options when it comes to SIMO, each at a different price and data point. If you would rather go for something different, more data perhaps? then you can find all of the options on our SIM only deals page.

Smarty's SIM only deals in full:

Save money on unused data with Smarty

On the merits of the above promotion alone, Smarty is looking like a clever SIMO option at the moment for new and old SIM-free mobiles alike. But its other USP is really worth reminding you about, too.

It will give you money off for any data allowance that you don't use in a month. So if you have a month where you hardly use your phone away from the Wi-Fi at all, you may be eligible for money off your next phone bill.

The tariffs include a base price of £5 per month which is non-refundable. So whichever plan you go for (other than the basic 1GB or unlimited data options, of course) you will get a discount on your next month by £1.25 per GB you don't use.

Worried about reception? Again there's nothing to be afraid of - Smarty piggybacks on the Three network which covers 97% of the UK.