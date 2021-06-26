This SIM only deal is now the cheapest unlimited data option in the UK

Whether you're streaming in UHD on the go, powering through Instagram stories or downloading huge files away from home, some people just use a lot more phone data than others.

And if you're one of those people, SIM only deals that come with unlimited data will be a great investment. While there are plenty of them on the market, Smarty has recently crashed down in price to become the cheapest.

At just £16 a month, Smarty is matched in price by only one other provider - Three's infinite data tariff.

But where Smarty gets the edge over the Three network is in the flexibility of its contracts. On all of its SIM plans, Smarty only ties you in for one month at a time. That means you can leave whenever you like, rather than being tied into a contract for a year or more.

Considering this SIM plan normally costs £20 a month, so you're currently saving an impressive 20%. You can find out more about this offer below.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

SIM only deals: Smarty's big data bargain

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £16 a month | 20% off

A fantastic overall SIM plan, this deal secures you a completely unlimited data, calls and texts set-up for only £16 a month. That's 20% off from the normal cost of £20 and while this price is matched by Three, Smarty gets a slight edge thanks to its 1-month rolling contracts allowing you to leave at any time.

View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option. It also means you can chop and change your contract if you discover you don't need all that data or want to bring your bills down.

For some, the company's 'No credit checks' promise will be the big appeal. And in terms of coverage, Smarty piggy backs off of Three's UK network - the notable feature Smarty doesn't currently offer is 5G.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even console you own.