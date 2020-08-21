This Samsung Galaxy S20 deal offers 100GB of data at an exceptional price point

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals have been on the market for a good few months now and yet we haven't seen prices drop all that much. That's why when a retailer does decide to drop its prices, it's well worth jumping on.

Right now, the retailer Chitter Chatter is doing just that, hitting one of the best value Samsung S20 contracts out there. For just £41 a month and £19 upfront, you can score a strong 100GB of data on the 5G version of the device.

That undercuts the large majority of the market right now, especially for the amount of data on offer. Prefer something a bit more powerful? Chitter Chatter is also discounting the S20 Ultra.

You can score the Ultra for just £54 a month and £39 upfront - a price that, like the above plan, is way below the competition. With this contract, you again get 100GB of data.

You can find out more about these Samsung phone deals below:

This Samsung Galaxy S20 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Chitter Chatter | Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

Chitter Chatter has come forward with the best S20 deal we've seen in a very long time, offering 100GB of data for just £41 a month and £19 upfront. That makes this easily the best price without seriously sacrificing when it comes to the data plan. This is also the 5G version of the S20 allowing you to access the new networks if you're in the right place.View Deal

Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

The impressive sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.