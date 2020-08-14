This phone retailer is pulling out the stops on the iPhone 11, Samsung S20 and more

Looking to secure a brand new phone contract this weekend? As you likely know, there is a lot of choice out there, with a sea of retailers fighting for your attention. One retailer especially has our interest right now, however.
ChitterChatter - a slightly lesser-known brand - is going big on discounts across a number of iPhone deals and Samsung phone deals. These feature the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10 and more.
Across these deals, there is a massive 100GB of data as well as some market-leading prices and, in the case of the iPhone 11, an exclusive code to bring the price down even further.
We've picked out our favourite mobile phone deals from ChitterChatter right now and listed them below:
These excellent mobile phone deals in full:
iPhone 11: at Chitter Chatter | Three | £29 upfront (with code TECH10) | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38 per month
ChitterChatter has come through with one of the best value iPhone 11 deals we've seen for a while. It's on the Three network, offering up 100GB of data for just £38 a month. On the upfront side of things, you're paying £29. That's £10 less than the actual price thanks to the code TECH10.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Chitter Chatter | EE | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £47 per month
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is by no means cheap but this is one of the best value contracts we've seen on the device so far. It comes on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network while only costing £47 a month and £49 upfront. At that price you're getting a huge 100GB of data.
Samsung Galaxy S10: at Chitter Chatter | Three |FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34 per month
If you don't mind going for an older device, this Samsung Galaxy S10 deal will be ideal. It costs absolutely nothing upfront and on a monthly basis it is just £34. That's an excellent price to be paying for one of Samsung's best phones, especially with the 100GB of data on offer. Chitter Chatter also has great pricing on the larger S10 Plus.
Who is ChitterChatter and are they a good retailer?
While it doesn't quite have the name recognition of Carphone Warehouse or networks like EE, ChitterChatter is one of the many 3rd party retailers making waves in the world of phone contracts.
With a high TrustPilot score, a number of awards and 25 years of experience, ChitterChatter is trustworthy.
They offer a number of interesting benefits including free delivery, a mobile lifetime guarantee and free screen protectors and cases with a number of phones.
