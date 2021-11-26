This is the cheapest Black Friday Huawei MateBook D15 deal we've ever seen

Huawei laptops are making some huge waves right now, having proved to be a formidable competitor across the entire technology market, so it's little wonder so many of us are trying to locate the best Black Friday Huawei deals.

Huawei MateBook laptops are typically more affordable than other luxury devices, but buying one in the Black Friday deals is still a neat way to save yourself a stack of cash, which could be better used to buy yourself some peripherals, like the best mouse or best keyboards currently on the market.



While it might be better known for its mobile phones in the West, Huawei makes some incredible devices, from tablets to powerful laptops that can rival even the mighty MacBook range from Apple. One of our favourites is the Huawei MateBook D15, down from £749.99 to a more palatable £499, the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

You're getting a lot for that, with the latest 11th generation of Intel processors, a responsive fingerprint reader for improved personal security, 8GB of memory to eat through all your apps and a speedy 512GB SSD to store programs and precious memories.

It's also stylish to boot, which gives Apple a run for its money. That's great for folks who love the premium style of many MacBook devices but don't want to jump into using macOS, which makes this Windows 11 machine a very attractive offer indeed.

If this doesn't tickle your fancy though, we have plenty of other Huawei laptops listed below, and other incredible Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday MacBook deals to check out, so you're sure to find something that suits your needs.

Today's best Huawei MateBook Black Friday deals

Huawei MateBook D15, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £749.99 Huawei MateBook D15, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £749.99 £499 at Amazon

Save over £250 on this incredible Huawei MateBook laptop, equipped with an 11th-gen core i5 processor, 8GB of memory to eat through applications and speedy Wi-Fi 6 to ensure you're getting a fast, reliable connection.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021, Intel Corei7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £1,599.99 Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021, Intel Corei7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £1,599.99 £1,349.90 at Amazon

Save £250 on the amazing Huawei MateBook X Pro, available in this stunning teal shade to stand out from the crowd. You're getting some beefy components under the hood that can run just about any task you throw its way, and that stunning 3K touchscreen makes navigating around spreadsheets and websites a breeze.

Huawei MateBook 14s, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,199.99 Huawei MateBook 14s, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,199.99 £949.99 at Amazon

Save £250 on the Huawei MateBook 14s, featuring a 90Hz 2.5K display for smooth graphics, and the latest 11th-gen Intel processors. This model also uses a 90W compact charger which is super easy to toss into a bag and can also be used to charge your mobile device.

Huawei MateBook 14, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £949.99 Huawei MateBook 14, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £949.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £250 on the Huawei MateBook 14, a fantastic budget-friendly alternative to the Apple MacBook Air. Running on Windows 11, you're getting a 2K display, a reliable fingerprint reader and access to Huawei Share if you use any other Huawei devices for quick file sharing.

With such big savings to be made, we don't expect these Huawei laptops to stay on the digital shelves for very long so act fast if you have your eye on one.

These are fantastic devices that cover a range of budgets and needs, so whether you're needing a load of power for a work laptop, or an affordable machine for school or college, Huawei make something for everyone.

More Huawei MateBook deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Huawei Matebook laptops from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals