This is the cheapest 34-inch ultrawide monitor you can buy right now at just £279

If you're looking for one of the best ultrawide monitors money can buy, then Currys has an absolutely fantastic deal, offering the Samsung LS34J550 for just £279.

This is easily one of the cheapest prices we've seen for an ultrawide monitor of this calibre.

With a large 34-inch display and ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio (far wider than the standard 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio of most monitors), the Samsung LS34J550 offers a huge amount of desktop real estate to work on.

Best of all, its Wide Quad HD resolution (3,440 x 1,440), means it's one of the best ultrawide monitors when it comes productivity. You can easily have a number of programs open at once, without having two (or more) standard monitors on your desk.

Most of the best PC games also support 21:9 aspect ratios, and it can lead to some seriously cinematic – and immersive – experiences. While the Samsung LS34J550 isn't pitched as a gaming monitor, and has a refresh rate of 'just' 60Hz and response time of 4ms, it's not a bad option for gamers who want an affordable way to play games at ultra-wide aspect ratios, and who don't need super-high frame rates.

At well under £300, this is an absolute steal.

We love ultrawide monitors here at TechRadar, so to see one at such a low price, with some pretty decent specifications, is very exciting. Make sure you jump on this deal while you have the chance.