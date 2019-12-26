This Instant Pot Duo Boxing Day deal is so good, we just bought one

The Amazon Boxing Day Sales are in full swing, with great savings to be made on all manner of post-Christmas goodies. And, weighed down by turkey, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your sofa to make yourself something to eat later in the day.

If all the Christmas cooking has you left screaming for a simpler cooking solution, why not try this Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L, which is down from £99.99 to just £79.99 while stocks last – a sweet £20 saving. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot Duo deals near you.

Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L Electric Pressure Cooker: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Instant Pot is the biggest name in multi-function cookers, and Amazon has knocked a tasty £20 off one of its most popular models in the Boxing Day sales. The Instant Pot Duo is packed with presets for cooking stews, soups, porridge and meat with ease, and doubles as a pressure cooker to slash cooking times.

As the headline tells you, this is the kind of deal we were looking for in the Boxing Day sales - while we would have loved to see it at 50% of the price, the smaller version on Amazon is only £10 cheaper until the end of the day, so this mega-model represents the best value and 20% off isn't to be sniffed at and it's been snaffled by our editor.

Like all Instant Pot multi-function cookers, the Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L is equipped with plenty of preset programs for different dishes that make cooking effortless. Just load in the ingredients, select the right program, and leave it to do its thing. Not sure about the quantities? It's all explained in the instruction manual, which doubles as a great recipe book.

This 8L option is a giant, too, giving you a huge capacity within which to batch-cook piles of grub, ready for a large family gathering or to be frozen for later consumption.

This Instant Pot is a bit special, though, because it also doubles as a pressure cooker. This slashes the cooking time of meats and stews (and anything that can be cooked in a water-based liquid).

Want to cook with dried pulses but forgot to soak them overnight? No problem. Still not sure whether it's the right cooker for you? Check out our full guide: should I buy an Instant Pot Duo?

