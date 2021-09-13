This HP Omen 15 with an RTX 3060 is a steal in this week's gaming laptop deals

We've just spotted a fantastic RTX 3060-equipped gaming laptop deal over at AO.com - this HP Omen 15 for just £1,079 (was £1,299).

To get this price, redeem the code PC10 at checkout. This little handy code is unique to AO.com right now and makes this machine, which was already discounted, even better value this week.

Alongside that beefy RTX 3060 graphics card, the 15.6-inch HP Omen also features an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - specs that are easily going to keep up with even the most demanding of 'AAA' titles. Being a more 'premium' gaming laptop deal, this machine also features a nice high-end 165Hz, 300 Nits, QHD display - very much a step above most machines in the sub-£1,000 range.

Note, the HP Omen 15 is also available at Currys for £1,199 (was £1,299) but there are no handy checkout codes at this retailer to bring that price down further. AO.com also operates a rather nifty laptop trade-in program that's guaranteed to fetch you a minimum of £100 for your old machine. While your mileage is going to vary massively depending on your old laptop here (and you may potentially get more by just selling it online), this could be another great way to get another discount on a laptop deal at AO.com

This week's best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal

Looking for something a bit cheaper? No worries, we've rounded up a few good, more wallet-friendly, alternatives just down below as well as the best deals in your region if you're outside the UK. You can also check out our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals for plenty more options under £1,000.

More gaming laptop deals this week

