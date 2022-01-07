This Ecovacs voice-controlled robot vacuum is almost half-price for today only

Amazon has slashed 48% off the price of the Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum , reducing it from £249.00 to just £129.00 . That’s the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the lowest price the robot vacuum has ever dropped to. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

The best robot vacuums let you outsource the chore of floor cleaning, and put your feet up while the vacuum navigates its way around your home. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum has a 520ml dust bin, and comes with Alexa integration, so you can start the robot vacuum cleaning simply by using your voice. The battery-powered floor cleaner will last for up to 120 minutes between charges.

Today's best robot vacuum deals in the UK

Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum: £249.00 Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum: £249.00 £129.00 at Amazon

Save £130 - Amazon has knocked 48% off the price of this Irobot vacuum, which comes with a v-shaped brush roller which Ecovacs claims lifts more dirt than a standard straight brush roller. As mentioned, this is the best price we’ve ever seen for this device - however the deal is only available for today, so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum: £599.99 Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum: £599.99 £429.00 at Amazon

Save £170 - There’s also a 28% saving on this Ecovacs model, which can mop hard floors as well as vacuum carpets. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ comes with a base station that can hold up to 2.5 litres of dust, and when its own 420ml dust canister is full the robot vacuum will automatically empty it into the base station. Once again, this is the best price we’ve ever seen for the robot vacuum, however we don’t know how long this deal will last.

On test, the Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum proved to be good at whipping away fine dust and larger dirt such as cereal. It offers three cleaning modes, including spot cleaning, designed for particularly dirty areas, and edge cleaning, which when coupled with the two side brushes, ensures the robot vacuum can effectively remove dirt and debris from the crevices on the perimeter of carpets and hard floors.

