This dog car seat deal promised me freedom from my Shiba Inu – but it was a lie

With countless Black Friday deals and discounts now available from almost every retailer under the sun, it can be a great time to buy something practical.
A car seat for your dog, for example, can really improve your quality of life and make journeys far less stressful… unless you have a Japanese Shiba Inu, that is.
I’ve had my Shiba Inu, Lily, for just over a year now, and in that time I’ve discovered one thing: Shibes aren’t like other dogs.
In fact, despite being one of the most ancient dog breeds around, I’m convinced they’re more akin to a fox than a dog at this point. And there’s a reason why people don’t let foxes in their homes.
Shiba Inus are stubborn, hyperactive, stupidly clever, and will have you under their fluffy-faced spell from day one. They’ll hide under couches at the slightest noise, rip the plaster off your walls so you won’t get your deposit back, and have a very pleasant habit of gobbling up their poo when left unattended, because sure, why not?
The problem is… you want to stay mad at them, but you just can’t. It’s physically impossible, and they know it. They’re just too damn cute, cuddly, and downright hilarious that you’ll instant forgive all their grievances as your heart breaks into a million pieces when they come and snuggle up to you at night.
So what happens if you try and put a Shiba Inu in a car seat? Well, Shibes can listen to commands, but only when they want to. If it isn’t their decision, you’ll no doubt be treated to the infamous Shiba scream and have as much luck catching them when they bolt off into the sunset as a greased-up piglet.
Imagine my surprise, then, when I came across this cracking car seat deal from ZEEXIPDR, which clearly shows a Shiba Inu sitting happily as you drive towards your destination.
While the photo does look a little suss upon further inspection, I can tell you now that there is only one place a Shiba will sit in the car – at the front, on someone’s lap, and not in any car seat. Here's the deal below if you have a regular dog.
Today's best dog car set Black Friday deal
ZEEXIPDR dog car seat:
£40.98 £5.30 at Amazon
Save £5.30 - While this deal isn’t worth it to any Shiba Inu owners, anyone else who owns an actual dog may benefit from putting their pupper in this safe little enclosed space when driving. How I envy you.
It’s easy to recognize a fellow Japanese Shiba Inu owner from a distance. Sure, they’ll tell you that they love their dog, bear, cat, fox-type creature that now runs their entire life with all their heart (and they do).
But their disheveled appearance and bloodshot eyes show that this innocent-looking Shiba that wants to be pet, but not like that you savage, is running them ragged. Please, spare a thought for them this Black Friday (and every other day of the year too.)
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 63% off Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundles
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and sportswear at Amazon
- Alcohol: beer, wine and spirits from £4.49 at Amazon
- AllSaints: 30% off leather jackets and all fashion
- Asos: up to 80% off all clothing and accessories
- Argos: 20% off loads of toys including Lego, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and more
- AO: save up to a third off large appliances from Samsung, LG, Beko and more
- Boots: 50% off fragrances, beauty, makeup and gift sets
- Christmas decorations: from £8.99 at Amazon
- Currys: lowest price ever on the Fitbit Sense - just £189
- Debenhams: 60% off fashion and homewares
- Dell: up to 50% off Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops
- Ebuyer: up to 42% off computing components from Intel, Asus and more
- EE: free Xbox Series S with select phone contracts starting from £29
- Emma Sleep: 50% off mattresses - this is the biggest-ever sale
- Go Outdoors: 50% off clothing, camping gear and footwear
- JD Sports: half-price trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma
- John Lewis: get 20% off Lego, Dyson and Le Creuset
- Le Creuset: check out the exclusive Harry Potter Signature collection
- Lego: up to 40% off Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more sets at Amazon
- Lovehoney: 60% off sex toys + an extra 10% off lingerie
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nespresso: up to 60% off Nespresso coffee machines at Amazon
- Nike: trainers, T-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies discounted by up to 40%
- Ninja: save £70 on Ninja food processors and air fryers
- Nintendo Switch: console + Mario Kart 8 and Switch Online for £259
- Oculus Quest 2: £50 voucher when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs, fridge freezers and more
- Shark vacuums: up to £200 off Shark cordless vacs at Amazon
- Sky: superfast broadband deals starting from just £25
- Smart lighting: smart light bulbs from £6.99 at Amazon
- Smyths Toys: save up to 50% on Lego, Nerf, Barbie and more
- TVs: budget 4K smart TVs with an extra 10% off at Argos
- Velvetiser: save £20 on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser at Currys
- Very: up to £200 off Apple, Samsung, Nintendo Switch and more
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting
- Whisky Exchange: up to £30 off Wild Turkey, Glenfiddich and Chivas
- Yankee Candle: get over 60% off the 2021 Christmas gift set at Amazon