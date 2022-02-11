Trending

This Cosori air fryer is back down to its lowest price ever

By published

Act now to get the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 for less

Amazon has slashed 20% off the price of the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501, reducing it from £99.99 to just £79.95 – that's the best price we’ve seen for this air fryer, which was the first model on the market to have the touch controls to the top of the appliance for a sleek look. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.) 

The best air fryers let you indulge in healthier versions of treats such as fries and chicken wings, as they use hot air to crisp food rather than the large quantities of oil required for deep frying. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome. 

The Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 has a capacity of 4.7 litres, which Cosori says is enough for four portions. The air fryer also comes with seven presets, with the cooking duration and temperature automatically adjusted to 

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 air fryer: £99.99

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 air fryer: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon
Save £20 - Amazon has knocked 20% off the price of Corosi’s latest air fryer, which according to Cosori requires 85% less oil than deep-frying. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this air fryer drop to, and matches the price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However we don’t know how long this deal will be available for, so we suggest you snap it up fast. 

Cosori CS-158 AF air fryer: £119.99

Cosori CS-158 AF air fryer: £119.99 £95.99 at Amazon
Save £24 - Amazon has also knocked 20% off the cost of this mart air fryer from Cosori. While it doesn’t sport the same sleek design as the Pro LE Air fryer, it has Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can control the appliance remotely. This isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen – the air fryer has previously dropped too £89.99, but at just a few pounds more, it’s still good value.  

On test, we found the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 produced crisp, crunchy fries with soft, fluffy potato inside, and succulent juicy chicken wings. However, it struggled to evenly brown foods, so we found ourselves tweaking cooking times, and it wasn't effective when cooking frozen foods either, as frozen steak cut fries failed to crisp and turned out soggy.

Carrie-Ann Skinner
Carrie-Ann Skinner

Carrie-Ann Skinner is Homes Editor at TechRadar, and has more than two decades of experience in both online and print journalism, with 13 years of that spent covering all-things tech. Carrie specializes in smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights, as well as large and small appliances including vacuum cleaners, air fryers, stand mixers, and coffee machines. 


When she’s not discovering the next must-have gadget for the home, Carrie can be found cooking up a storm in her kitchen, and is particularly passionate about baking, often rustling up tasty cakes and bread. 
