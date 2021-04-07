This broadband deal from Virgin is going to be tricky to beat...if you can get it

If you're looking to upgrade to fibre internet right now, Virgin is looking like the best way to go, offering some incredible speeds for a very low price and even throwing in a cash incentive too.

Virgin's M100 plan currently costs just £24 a month. For that price, you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb. That is roughly double what most other plans from other providers can offer for this price.

It will be plenty for Ultra HD streaming, gaming, and working from home with multiple devices connected at once. And on top of the speeds, Virgin will also throw in a £75 Amazon voucher.

The one thing to note is that because Virgin uses its own lines, it isn't as widely available as internet companies that operate on Open Reach. If you find it isn't available where you live, use our broadband deals guide to find the next best option.

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can also get a £75 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page), and if deals show as available, then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Ts&Cs of this broadband deal state that it is for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



