This Black Friday Vodafone SIM only deal gets you 100GB data for just £11.50/pm

When it comes to SIM only deals, you often have to decide whether you want a lot of data or if you would rather keep your costs down low...but why not go for both?

Black Friday SIM only deals are rapidly pouring in and one that's just landed from Mobiles.co.uk is one of our favourites so far. It offers up 100GB of data on Vodafone while only charging £16 a month.

That alone would make it a bargain SIM plan, but then the retailer takes it a step further with a £54 cashback by redemption offer, giving you an effective monthly cost of £11.50 a month.

Not only does that make this quite easily one of the best value SIM plans on the market this Black Friday, but it's also the cheapest big data 5G SIM by a long way. You can find out more below.

Vodafone's Black Friday SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 100GB of data | unlimited calls and texts | £16pm + £54 cashback by redemption

Right now, this is easily the best price out there for this much data. Before you even take into account the cashback, getting 100GB of data for less than £16 a month is a challenge, especially on Vodafone! Once you consider the cashback, you're paying just £11.50 a month - an unbeatable price.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, get discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.